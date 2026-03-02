 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Pay from coding tools

The following examples show how to add x402 payment handling to AI coding tools. When the tool encounters a 402 response, it pays automatically and retries.

Both examples require:

  • A wallet private key (set as X402_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable)
  • The x402 packages: @x402/fetch, @x402/evm, and viem

OpenCode plugin

OpenCode plugins expose tools to the agent. To create an x402-fetch tool that handles 402 responses, create .opencode/plugins/x402-payment.ts:

TypeScript
// Use base-sepolia for testing. Get test USDC from https://faucet.circle.com/
import type { Plugin } from "@opencode-ai/plugin";
import { tool } from "@opencode-ai/plugin";
import { x402Client, wrapFetchWithPayment } from "@x402/fetch";
import { registerExactEvmScheme } from "@x402/evm/exact/client";
import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts";


export const X402PaymentPlugin: Plugin = async () => ({
  tool: {
    "x402-fetch": tool({
      description:
        "Fetch a URL with x402 payment. Use when webfetch returns 402.",
      args: {
        url: tool.schema.string().describe("The URL to fetch"),
        timeout: tool.schema.number().optional().describe("Timeout in seconds"),
      },
      async execute(args) {
        const privateKey = process.env.X402_PRIVATE_KEY;
        if (!privateKey) {
          throw new Error("X402_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable is not set.");
        }


        // Your human-in-the-loop confirmation flow...
        // const approved = await confirmPayment(args.url, estimatedCost);
        // if (!approved) throw new Error("Payment declined by user");


        const account = privateKeyToAccount(privateKey as `0x${string}`);
        const client = new x402Client();
        registerExactEvmScheme(client, { signer: account });
        const paidFetch = wrapFetchWithPayment(fetch, client);


        const response = await paidFetch(args.url, {
          method: "GET",
          signal: args.timeout
            ? AbortSignal.timeout(args.timeout * 1000)
            : undefined,
        });


        if (!response.ok) {
          throw new Error(`${response.status} ${response.statusText}`);
        }


        return await response.text();
      },
    }),
  },
});

When the built-in webfetch returns a 402, the agent calls x402-fetch to retry with payment.

Claude Code hook

Claude Code hooks intercept tool results. To handle 402s transparently, create a script at .claude/scripts/handle-x402.mjs:

JavaScript
// Use base-sepolia for testing. Get test USDC from https://faucet.circle.com/
import { x402Client, wrapFetchWithPayment } from "@x402/fetch";
import { registerExactEvmScheme } from "@x402/evm/exact/client";
import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts";


const input = JSON.parse(await readStdin());


const haystack = JSON.stringify(input.tool_response ?? input.error ?? "");
if (!haystack.includes("402")) process.exit(0);


const url = input.tool_input?.url;
if (!url) process.exit(0);


const privateKey = process.env.X402_PRIVATE_KEY;
if (!privateKey) {
  console.error("X402_PRIVATE_KEY not set.");
  process.exit(2);
}


try {
  // Your human-in-the-loop confirmation flow...
  // const approved = await confirmPayment(url);
  // if (!approved) process.exit(0);


  const account = privateKeyToAccount(privateKey);
  const client = new x402Client();
  registerExactEvmScheme(client, { signer: account });
  const paidFetch = wrapFetchWithPayment(fetch, client);


  const res = await paidFetch(url, { method: "GET" });
  const text = await res.text();


  if (!res.ok) {
    console.error(`Paid fetch failed: ${res.status}`);
    process.exit(2);
  }


  console.log(
    JSON.stringify({
      hookSpecificOutput: {
        hookEventName: "PostToolUse",
        additionalContext: `Paid for "${url}" via x402:\n${text}`,
      },
    }),
  );
} catch (err) {
  console.error(`x402 payment failed: ${err.message}`);
  process.exit(2);
}


function readStdin() {
  return new Promise((resolve) => {
    let data = "";
    process.stdin.on("data", (chunk) => (data += chunk));
    process.stdin.on("end", () => resolve(data));
  });
}

Register the hook in .claude/settings.json:

{
  "hooks": {
    "PostToolUse": [
      {
        "matcher": "WebFetch",
        "hooks": [
          {
            "type": "command",
            "command": "node .claude/scripts/handle-x402.mjs",
            "timeout": 30
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
}