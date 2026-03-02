Pay from coding tools

The following examples show how to add x402 payment handling to AI coding tools. When the tool encounters a 402 response, it pays automatically and retries.

Both examples require:

A wallet private key (set as X402_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable)

environment variable) The x402 packages: @x402/fetch , @x402/evm , and viem

OpenCode plugin

OpenCode plugins expose tools to the agent. To create an x402-fetch tool that handles 402 responses, create .opencode/plugins/x402-payment.ts :

TypeScript // Use base-sepolia for testing. Get test USDC from https://faucet.circle.com/ import type { Plugin } from "@opencode-ai/plugin" ; import { tool } from "@opencode-ai/plugin" ; import { x402Client , wrapFetchWithPayment } from "@x402/fetch" ; import { registerExactEvmScheme } from "@x402/evm/exact/client" ; import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts" ; export const X402PaymentPlugin : Plugin = async () => ( { tool : { "x402-fetch" : tool ( { description : "Fetch a URL with x402 payment. Use when webfetch returns 402." , args : { url : tool . schema . string () . describe ( "The URL to fetch" ) , timeout : tool . schema . number () . optional () . describe ( "Timeout in seconds" ) , }, async execute ( args ) { const privateKey = process . env . X402_PRIVATE_KEY ; if ( ! privateKey ) { throw new Error ( "X402_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable is not set." ) ; } // Your human-in-the-loop confirmation flow... // const approved = await confirmPayment(args.url, estimatedCost); // if (!approved) throw new Error("Payment declined by user"); const account = privateKeyToAccount ( privateKey as `0x ${ string } ` ) ; const client = new x402Client () ; registerExactEvmScheme ( client , { signer : account } ) ; const paidFetch = wrapFetchWithPayment ( fetch , client ) ; const response = await paidFetch ( args . url , { method : "GET" , signal : args . timeout ? AbortSignal . timeout ( args . timeout * 1000 ) : undefined , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( ` ${ response . status } ${ response . statusText } ` ) ; } return await response . text () ; }, } ) , }, } ) ;

When the built-in webfetch returns a 402, the agent calls x402-fetch to retry with payment.

Claude Code hook

Claude Code hooks intercept tool results. To handle 402s transparently, create a script at .claude/scripts/handle-x402.mjs :

JavaScript // Use base-sepolia for testing. Get test USDC from https://faucet.circle.com/ import { x402Client , wrapFetchWithPayment } from "@x402/fetch" ; import { registerExactEvmScheme } from "@x402/evm/exact/client" ; import { privateKeyToAccount } from "viem/accounts" ; const input = JSON . parse ( await readStdin ()) ; const haystack = JSON . stringify ( input . tool_response ?? input . error ?? "" ) ; if ( ! haystack . includes ( "402" )) process . exit ( 0 ) ; const url = input . tool_input ?. url ; if ( ! url ) process . exit ( 0 ) ; const privateKey = process . env . X402_PRIVATE_KEY ; if ( ! privateKey ) { console . error ( "X402_PRIVATE_KEY not set." ) ; process . exit ( 2 ) ; } try { // Your human-in-the-loop confirmation flow... // const approved = await confirmPayment(url); // if (!approved) process.exit(0); const account = privateKeyToAccount ( privateKey ) ; const client = new x402Client () ; registerExactEvmScheme ( client , { signer : account } ) ; const paidFetch = wrapFetchWithPayment ( fetch , client ) ; const res = await paidFetch ( url , { method : "GET" } ) ; const text = await res . text () ; if ( ! res . ok ) { console . error ( `Paid fetch failed: ${ res . status } ` ) ; process . exit ( 2 ) ; } console . log ( JSON . stringify ( { hookSpecificOutput : { hookEventName : "PostToolUse" , additionalContext : `Paid for " ${ url } " via x402:

${ text } ` , }, } ) , ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( `x402 payment failed: ${ err . message } ` ) ; process . exit ( 2 ) ; } function readStdin () { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { let data = "" ; process . stdin . on ( "data" , ( chunk ) => ( data += chunk )) ; process . stdin . on ( "end" , () => resolve ( data )) ; } ) ; }

Register the hook in .claude/settings.json :

{ " hooks " : { " PostToolUse " : [ { " matcher " : "WebFetch" , " hooks " : [ { " type " : "command" , " command " : "node .claude/scripts/handle-x402.mjs" , " timeout " : 30 } ] } ] } }