Pay from coding tools

The following examples show how to add x402 payment handling to AI coding tools. When the tool encounters a 402 response, it pays automatically and retries.
Both examples require:
- A wallet private key (set as
X402_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable)
- The x402 packages:
@x402/fetch,
@x402/evm, and
viem
OpenCode plugins expose tools to the agent. To create an
x402-fetch tool that handles 402 responses, create
.opencode/plugins/x402-payment.ts:
When the built-in
webfetch returns a 402, the agent calls
x402-fetch to retry with payment.
Claude Code hooks intercept tool results. To handle 402s transparently, create a script at
.claude/scripts/handle-x402.mjs:
Register the hook in
.claude/settings.json: