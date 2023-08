Audit Logs

Audit logs for configuration actions performed on an R2 bucket are available in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . The following actions are logged:

CreateBucket

DeleteBucket

AddCustomDomain

RemoveCustomDomain

PutBucketCors

DeleteBucketCors

PutBucketEncryption

DeleteBucketEncryption

PutBucketLifecycleConfiguration

DeleteBucketLifecycleConfiguration

ChangeBucketVisibility

Refer to Review audit logs for more information.