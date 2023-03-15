Super Slurper Beta

R2 Migrator (also known as Super Slurper External link icon Open external link ) allows you to quickly and easily copy objects from other cloud providers to an R2 bucket of your choice. This feature is currently in beta. If you have feedback, reach out to us on the Cloudflare Developer Discord External link icon Open external link in the #r2-storage channel or open a thread on the Community Forum External link icon Open external link .

Migration jobs created by R2 Migrator:

Preserve custom object metadata from source bucket by copying them on the migrated objects on R2.

Do not delete any objects from source bucket.

Overwrite objects in the destination R2 bucket when an object being copied from the source storage bucket matches the path of an existing object in the destination bucket.

Uses TLS encryption over HTTPS connections for safe and private object transfers.

​​ When to use R2 Migrator

Using R2 Migrator as part of your data migration strategy can be a good choice if your use case meets the following criteria:

The cloud storage bucket you are migrating consists primarily of objects less than 10 GB (1000³ bytes). Objects greater than 10 GB will be skipped and need to be copied separately.

The cloud storage bucket you are migrating has fewer than 200 million objects. During the beta, migration jobs can copy around 250 small objects per second.

For migration use cases that do not meet the above criteria, we recommend using tools such as rclone.

​​ Migrate data from Amazon S3 to R2

From the Cloudflare dashboard, select R2 > R2 Migrator. Select Migrate files. Enter your Amazon S3 bucket name and associated credentials and select Next. Enter your R2 bucket name and associated credentials and select Next. After you finish reviewing the details of your migration, select Migrate files.

You can view the status of your migration job at any time by selecting your migration from R2 Migrator page.

​​ Create Amazon S3 credentials

To migrate objects from Amazon S3, R2 Migrator requires access permissions to your bucket. While you can use any AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) user credentials with the correct permissions with the R2 Migrator, Cloudflare recommends you create a user with a narrow set of permissions.

To create credentials with the correct permissions:

Log in to your AWS IAM account. Create a policy with the following format and replace <BUCKET_NAME> with the bucket you want to grant access to:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:Get*" , "s3:List*" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::<BUCKET_NAME>" , "arn:aws:s3:::<BUCKET_NAME>/*" ] } ] }

Create a new user and attach the created policy to that user.

You can now use both the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key when defining your source bucket. Refer to Migrate data from Amazon S3 to R2 to learn more.