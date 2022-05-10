Extensions

R2 implements some extensions on top of the basic S3 API. This page outlines these additional, available features.

​​ Extended metadata using Unicode

The Workers R2 API supports Unicode in keys and values natively without requiring any additional encoding or decoding for the customMetadata field. These fields map to the x-amz-meta- -prefixed headers used within the R2 S3-compatible API endpoint.

HTTP header names and values may only contain ASCII characters, which is a small subset of the Unicode character library. To easily accommodate users, R2 adheres to RFC2047 External link icon Open external link and automatically decodes all x-amz-meta-* header values before storage. On retrieval, any metadata values with unicode are RFC2047-encoded before rendering the response. The length limit for metadata values is applied to the decoded Unicode value. Metadata variance Be mindful when using both Workers and S3 API endpoints to access the same data. If the R2 metadata keys contain Unicode, they are stripped when accessed through the through S3 API and the x-amz-missing-meta header is set to the number of keys that were omitted.

These headers map to the httpMetadata field in the R2 bindings:

HTTP Header Property Name Content-Encoding httpMetadata.contentEncoding Content-Type httpMetadata.contentType Content-Language httpMetadata.contentLanguage Content-Disposition httpMetadata.contentDisposition Cache-Control httpMetadata.cacheControl Expires httpMetadata.expires

If using Unicode in object key names, refer to the Unicode Interoperability technical notes .

​​ MERGE metadata directive