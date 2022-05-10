Extensions
R2 implements some extensions on top of the basic S3 API. This page outlines these additional, available features.
Extended metadata using Unicode
The Workers R2 API supports Unicode in keys and values natively without requiring any additional encoding or decoding for the
customMetadata field. These fields map to the
x-amz-meta--prefixed headers used within the R2 S3-compatible API endpoint.
HTTP header names and values may only contain ASCII characters, which is a small subset of the Unicode character library. To easily accommodate users, R2 adheres to RFC2047 and automatically decodes all
x-amz-meta-* header values before storage. On retrieval, any metadata values with unicode are RFC2047-encoded before rendering the response. The length limit for metadata values is applied to the decoded Unicode value.
These headers map to the
httpMetadata field in the R2 bindings:
|HTTP Header
|Property Name
Content-Encoding
httpMetadata.contentEncoding
Content-Type
httpMetadata.contentType
Content-Language
httpMetadata.contentLanguage
Content-Disposition
httpMetadata.contentDisposition
Cache-Control
httpMetadata.cacheControl
Expires
httpMetadata.expires
If using Unicode in object key names, refer to the Unicode Interoperability technical notes .
CopyObject
MERGE metadata directive
The
x-amz-metadata-directive allows a
MERGE value, in addition to the standard
COPY and
REPLACE options. When used,
MERGE is a combination of
COPY and
REPLACE, which will
COPY any metadata keys from the source object and
REPLACE those that are specified in the request with the new value. You cannot use
MERGE to remove existing metadata keys from the source — use
REPLACE instead.