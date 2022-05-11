Configure boto3 for R2
Example of how to configure boto3 to use R2.
Configure
boto3 for R2
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
You must configure
boto3 to use a preconstructed
endpoint_url value. This can be done through any
boto3 usage that accepts connection arguments; for example:
import boto3
s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
You may, however, omit the
aws_access_key_id and
aws_secret_access_key arguments and allow
boto3 to rely on the
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables instead.
An example script may look like the following:
main.py
import boto3
s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
print('Buckets:')
for bucket in s3.buckets.all(): print(' - ', bucket.name)
bucket = s3.Bucket('my-bucket-name')
print('Objects:')
for item in bucket.objects.all(): print(' - ', item.key)
$ python main.py
# Buckets:
# - user-uploads
# - my-bucket-name
# Objects:
# - cat.png
# - todos.txt