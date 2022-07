Configure `aws4fetch` for R2

Example of how to configure `aws4fetch` to use R2.

generate an Access Key

access_key_id

access_key_secret

JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the aws4fetch External link icon Open external link npm package as per normal. This package uses the fetch and SubtleCrypto APIs which you will be familiar with when working in browsers or with Cloudflare Workers.

You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client: