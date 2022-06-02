Configure `aws-sdk-ruby` for R2
Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-ruby` to use R2.
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated. Many Ruby projects also store these credentials in environment variables instead.
Add the following dependency to your
Gemfile:
gem "aws-sdk-s3"
Then you can use Ruby to operate on R2 buckets:
require "aws-sdk-s3"
@r2 = Aws::S3::Client.new(
access_key_id: "#{access_key_id}",
secret_access_key: "#{secret_access_key}",
endpoint: "https://#{cloudflare_account_id}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com",
region: "auto",
)
# List all buckets on your account
puts @r2.list_buckets
#=> {
#=> :buckets => [{
#=> :name => "your-bucket",
#=> :creation_date => "…",
#=> }],
#=> :owner => {
#=> :display_name => "…",
#=> :id => "…"
#=> }
#=> }
# List the first 20 items in a bucket
puts @r2.list_objects(bucket:"your-bucket", max_keys:20)
#=> {
#=> :is_truncated => false,
#=> :marker => nil,
#=> :next_marker => nil,
#=> :name => "your-bucket",
#=> :prefix => nil,
#=> :delimiter =>nil,
#=> :max_keys => 20,
#=> :common_prefixes => [],
#=> :encoding_type => nil
#=> :contents => [
#=> …,
#=> …,
#=> …,
#=> ]
#=> }