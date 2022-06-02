Configure `aws-sdk-php` for R2

Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-php` to use R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-php External link icon Open external link package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client: