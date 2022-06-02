Configure `aws-sdk-php` for R2
Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-php` to use R2.
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-php package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your
S3 service client:
<?phprequire 'vendor/aws/aws-autoloader.php';
$bucket_name = "sdk-example";$account_id = "<accountid>";$access_key_id = "<access_key_id>";$access_key_secret = "<access_key_secret>";
$credentials = new Aws\Credentials\Credentials($access_key_id, $access_key_secret);
$options = [ 'region' => 'auto', 'endpoint' => "https://$account_id.r2.cloudflarestorage.com", 'version' => 'latest', 'credentials' => $credentials];
$s3_client = new Aws\S3\S3Client($options);
$contents = $s3_client->listObjectsV2([ 'Bucket' => $bucket_name]);
var_dump($contents['Contents']);
// array(1) {// [0]=>// array(5) {// ["Key"]=>// string(14) "ferriswasm.png"// ["LastModified"]=>// object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#187 (3) {// ["date"]=>// string(26) "2022-05-18 17:20:21.670000"// ["timezone_type"]=>// int(2)// ["timezone"]=>// string(1) "Z"// }// ["ETag"]=>// string(34) ""eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16""// ["Size"]=>// string(5) "87671"// ["StorageClass"]=>// string(8) "STANDARD"// }// }
$buckets = $s3_client->listBuckets();
var_dump($buckets['Buckets']);
// array(1) {// [0]=>// array(2) {// ["Name"]=>// string(11) "sdk-example"// ["CreationDate"]=>// object(Aws\Api\DateTimeResult)#212 (3) {// ["date"]=>// string(26) "2022-05-18 17:19:59.645000"// ["timezone_type"]=>// int(2)// ["timezone"]=>// string(1) "Z"// }// }// }
?>