Configure `aws-sdk-net` for R2

Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-net` to use R2.

This example uses version 3 of the aws-sdk-net External link icon Open external link package. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

​​ Client setup

In this example, you will pass credentials explicitly to the IAmazonS3 initialization. If you wish, use a shared AWS credentials file or the SDK store in-line with other AWS SDKs. Refer to Configure AWS credentials External link icon Open external link for more details.

private static IAmazonS3 s3Client; public static void Main(string[] args) { var accessKey = "<ACCESS_KEY>"; var secretKey = "<SECRET_KEY>"; var credentials = new BasicAWSCredentials(accessKey, secretKey); s3Client = new AmazonS3Client(credentials, new AmazonS3Config { ServiceURL = "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com", }); }

​​ List buckets and objects

The ListBucketsAsync External link icon Open external link and ListObjectsAsync External link icon Open external link methods can be used to list buckets under your account and the contents of those buckets respectively.

static async Task ListBuckets() { var response = await s3Client.ListBucketsAsync(); foreach (var s3Bucket in response.Buckets) { Console.WriteLine("{0}", s3Bucket.BucketName); } } // sdk-example // my-bucket-name

static async Task ListObjectsV2() { var request = new ListObjectsV2Request { BucketName = "sdk-example" }; var response = await s3Client.ListObjectsV2Async(request); foreach (var s3Object in response.S3Objects) { Console.WriteLine("{0}", s3Object.Key); } } // dog.png // cat.png

​​ Upload and retrieve objects

The PutObjectAsync External link icon Open external link and GetObjectAsync External link icon Open external link methods can be used to upload objects and download objects from an R2 bucket respectively. DisablePayloadSigning = true must be passed as Cloudflare R2 does not currently support the Streaming SigV4 implementation used by AWSSDK.S3.

static async Task PutObject() { var request = new PutObjectRequest { FilePath = @"/path/file.txt", BucketName = "sdk-example", DisablePayloadSigning = true }; var response = await s3Client.PutObjectAsync(request); Console.WriteLine("ETag: {0}", response.ETag); } // ETag: "186a71ee365d9686c3b98b6976e1f196"

static async Task GetObject() { var bucket = "sdk-example"; var key = "file.txt" var response = await s3Client.GetObjectAsync(bucket, key); Console.WriteLine("ETag: {0}", response.ETag); } // ETag: "186a71ee365d9686c3b98b6976e1f196"

​​ Generate presigned URLs

The GetPreSignedURL External link icon Open external link method allows you to sign ahead of time, giving temporary access to a specific operation. In this case, presigning a PutObject request for sdk-example/file.txt .