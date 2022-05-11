Configure aws-sdk-jd for R2

Example of how to configure aws-sdk-js to use R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the aws-sdk External link icon Open external link npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client: