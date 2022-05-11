Configure aws-sdk-jd for R2
Example of how to configure aws-sdk-js to use R2.
Configure
aws-sdk-jd for R2
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the
aws-sdk npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your
S3 service client:
import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3.js';
const s3 = new S3({ endpoint: `https://${accountid}.r2-staging.cloudflarestorage.com`, accessKeyId: `${access_key_id}`, secretAccessKey: `${access_key_secret}`, s3DisableBodySigning: false, s3ForcePathStyle: true,
});
console.log( await s3.listBuckets().promise()
);
//=> {
//=> Buckets: [
//=> { Name: 'user-uploads', CreationDate: 2022-04-13T21:23:47.102Z },
//=> { Name: 'my-bucket-name', CreationDate: 2022-05-07T02:46:49.218Z }
//=> ],
//=> Owner: {
//=> DisplayName: '...',
//=> ID: '...'
//=> }
//=> }
console.log( await s3.listObjects({ Bucket: 'my-bucket-name' }).promise()
);
//=> {
//=> IsTruncated: false,
//=> Name: 'my-bucket-name',
//=> CommonPrefixes: [],
//=> MaxKeys: 1000,
//=> Contents: [
//=> {
//=> Key: 'cat.png',
//=> LastModified: 2022-05-07T02:50:45.616Z,
//=> ETag: '"c4da329b38467509049e615c11b0c48a"',
//=> ChecksumAlgorithm: [],
//=> Size: 751832,
//=> Owner: [Object]
//=> },
//=> {
//=> Key: 'todos.txt',
//=> LastModified: 2022-05-07T21:37:17.150Z,
//=> ETag: '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"',
//=> ChecksumAlgorithm: [],
//=> Size: 279,
//=> Owner: [Object]
//=> }
//=> ]
//=> }