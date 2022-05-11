Cloudflare Docs
Configure aws-sdk-jd for R2

Example of how to configure aws-sdk-js to use R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the aws-sdk npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3.js';



const s3 = new S3({
  endpoint: `https://${accountid}.r2-staging.cloudflarestorage.com`,
  accessKeyId: `${access_key_id}`,
  secretAccessKey: `${access_key_secret}`,
  s3DisableBodySigning: false,
  s3ForcePathStyle: true,

});



console.log(
  await s3.listBuckets().promise()

);

//=> {

//=>   Buckets: [

//=>     { Name: 'user-uploads', CreationDate: 2022-04-13T21:23:47.102Z },

//=>     { Name: 'my-bucket-name', CreationDate: 2022-05-07T02:46:49.218Z }

//=>   ],

//=>   Owner: {

//=>     DisplayName: '...',

//=>     ID: '...'

//=>   }

//=> }



console.log(
  await s3.listObjects({ Bucket: 'my-bucket-name' }).promise()

);

//=> {

//=>   IsTruncated: false,

//=>   Name: 'my-bucket-name',

//=>   CommonPrefixes: [],

//=>   MaxKeys: 1000,

//=>   Contents: [

//=>     {

//=>       Key: 'cat.png',

//=>       LastModified: 2022-05-07T02:50:45.616Z,

//=>       ETag: '"c4da329b38467509049e615c11b0c48a"',

//=>       ChecksumAlgorithm: [],

//=>       Size: 751832,

//=>       Owner: [Object]

//=>     },

//=>     {

//=>       Key: 'todos.txt',

//=>       LastModified: 2022-05-07T21:37:17.150Z,

//=>       ETag: '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"',

//=>       ChecksumAlgorithm: [],

//=>       Size: 279,

//=>       Owner: [Object]

//=>     }

//=>   ]

//=> }