Configure `aws-sdk-js-v3` for R2
Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-js-v3` to use R2.You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the
@aws-sdk/client-s3 npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your
S3 service client:
import { S3Client, ListBucketsCommand, ListObjectsV2Command, GetObjectCommand, PutObjectCommand} from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner";
const S3 = new S3Client({ region: "auto", endpoint: `https://${ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com`, credentials: { accessKeyId: ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey: SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, },
});
console.log( await S3.send( new ListBucketsCommand('') )
);
// {
// '$metadata': {
// httpStatusCode: 200,
// requestId: undefined,
// extendedRequestId: undefined,
// cfId: undefined,
// attempts: 1,
// totalRetryDelay: 0
// },
// Buckets: [
// { Name: 'user-uploads', CreationDate: 2022-04-13T21:23:47.102Z },
// { Name: 'my-bucket-name', CreationDate: 2022-05-07T02:46:49.218Z }
// ],
// Owner: {
// DisplayName: '...',
// ID: '...'
// }
// }
console.log( await S3.send( new ListObjectsV2Command({ Bucket: 'my-bucket-name' }) )
);
// {
// '$metadata': {
// httpStatusCode: 200,
// requestId: undefined,
// extendedRequestId: undefined,
// cfId: undefined,
// attempts: 1,
// totalRetryDelay: 0
// },
// CommonPrefixes: undefined,
// Contents: [
// {
// Key: 'cat.png',
// LastModified: 2022-05-07T02:50:45.616Z,
// ETag: '"c4da329b38467509049e615c11b0c48a"',
// ChecksumAlgorithm: undefined,
// Size: 751832,
// StorageClass: 'STANDARD',
// Owner: undefined
// },
// {
// Key: 'todos.txt',
// LastModified: 2022-05-07T21:37:17.150Z,
// ETag: '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"',
// ChecksumAlgorithm: undefined,
// Size: 279,
// StorageClass: 'STANDARD',
// Owner: undefined
// }
// ],
// ContinuationToken: undefined,
// Delimiter: undefined,
// EncodingType: undefined,
// IsTruncated: false,
// KeyCount: 8,
// MaxKeys: 1000,
// Name: 'my-bucket-name',
// NextContinuationToken: undefined,
// Prefix: undefined,
// StartAfter: undefined
// }
You can also generate resigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.
// Use the expiresIn property to determine how long the presigned link is valid.
console.log( await getSignedUrl(S3, new GetObjectCommand({Bucket: 'my-bucket-name', Key: 'dog.png'}), { expiresIn: 3600 })
)
// https://my-bucket-name.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/dog.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Credential<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&x-id=GetObject
// You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key.
console.log( await getSignedUrl(S3, new PutObjectCommand({Bucket: 'my-bucket-name', Key: 'dog.png'}), { expiresIn: 3600 })
)
You can use the link generated by the
putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.
$ curl -X PUT https://my-bucket-name.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/dog.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Credential<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&x-id=PutObject -F "[email protected]"