Configure `aws-sdk-js-v3` for R2

Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-js-v3` to use R2.

generate an Access Key

access_key_id

access_key_secret

JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the @aws-sdk/client-s3 External link icon Open external link npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

import { S3Client , ListBucketsCommand , ListObjectsV2Command , GetObjectCommand , PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ; const S3 = new S3Client ( { region : "auto" , endpoint : ` https:// ${ ACCOUNT_ID } .r2.cloudflarestorage.com ` , credentials : { accessKeyId : ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , } , } ) ; console . log ( await S3 . send ( new ListBucketsCommand ( '' ) ) ) ; console . log ( await S3 . send ( new ListObjectsV2Command ( { Bucket : 'my-bucket-name' } ) ) ) ;

You can also generate resigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

console . log ( await getSignedUrl ( S3 , new GetObjectCommand ( { Bucket : 'my-bucket-name' , Key : 'dog.png' } ) , { expiresIn : 3600 } ) ) console . log ( await getSignedUrl ( S3 , new PutObjectCommand ( { Bucket : 'my-bucket-name' , Key : 'dog.png' } ) , { expiresIn : 3600 } ) )