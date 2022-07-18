Cloudflare Docs
Configure `aws-sdk-js-v3` for R2

Example of how to configure `aws-sdk-js-v3` to use R2.
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the @aws-sdk/client-s3 npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

import {
  S3Client,
  ListBucketsCommand,
  ListObjectsV2Command,
  GetObjectCommand,
  PutObjectCommand
} from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";

import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner";



const S3 = new S3Client({
  region: "auto",
  endpoint: `https://${ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com`,
  credentials: {
    accessKeyId: ACCESS_KEY_ID,
    secretAccessKey: SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
  },

});



console.log(
  await S3.send(
    new ListBucketsCommand('')
  )

);

// {

//     '$metadata': {

//     httpStatusCode: 200,

//         requestId: undefined,

//         extendedRequestId: undefined,

//         cfId: undefined,

//         attempts: 1,

//         totalRetryDelay: 0

// },

//     Buckets: [

//     { Name: 'user-uploads', CreationDate: 2022-04-13T21:23:47.102Z },

//     { Name: 'my-bucket-name', CreationDate: 2022-05-07T02:46:49.218Z }

//     ],

//     Owner: {

//         DisplayName: '...',

//         ID: '...'

//     }

// }



console.log(
  await S3.send(
    new ListObjectsV2Command({ Bucket: 'my-bucket-name' })
  )

);

// {

//     '$metadata': {

//       httpStatusCode: 200,

//       requestId: undefined,

//       extendedRequestId: undefined,

//       cfId: undefined,

//       attempts: 1,

//       totalRetryDelay: 0

//     },

//     CommonPrefixes: undefined,

//     Contents: [

//       {

//         Key: 'cat.png',

//         LastModified: 2022-05-07T02:50:45.616Z,

//         ETag: '"c4da329b38467509049e615c11b0c48a"',

//         ChecksumAlgorithm: undefined,

//         Size: 751832,

//         StorageClass: 'STANDARD',

//         Owner: undefined

//       },

//       {

//         Key: 'todos.txt',

//         LastModified: 2022-05-07T21:37:17.150Z,

//         ETag: '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"',

//         ChecksumAlgorithm: undefined,

//         Size: 279,

//         StorageClass: 'STANDARD',

//         Owner: undefined

//       }

//     ],

//     ContinuationToken: undefined,

//     Delimiter: undefined,

//     EncodingType: undefined,

//     IsTruncated: false,

//     KeyCount: 8,

//     MaxKeys: 1000,

//     Name: 'my-bucket-name',

//     NextContinuationToken: undefined,

//     Prefix: undefined,

//     StartAfter: undefined

//   }

You can also generate resigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

// Use the expiresIn property to determine how long the presigned link is valid.

console.log(
  await getSignedUrl(S3, new GetObjectCommand({Bucket: 'my-bucket-name', Key: 'dog.png'}), { expiresIn: 3600 })

)

// https://my-bucket-name.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/dog.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Credential<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&x-id=GetObject



// You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key.

console.log(
  await getSignedUrl(S3, new PutObjectCommand({Bucket: 'my-bucket-name', Key: 'dog.png'}), { expiresIn: 3600 })

)

You can use the link generated by the putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.

$ curl -X PUT https://my-bucket-name.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/dog.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Content-Sha256=UNSIGNED-PAYLOAD&X-Amz-Credential<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&x-id=PutObject -F "[email protected]"