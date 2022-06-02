Configure `aws` CLI for R2
Example of how to configure `aws` CLI to use R2.
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
With the
aws CLI installed, you may run
aws configure to configure a new profile. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new profile’s details.
$ aws configureAWS Access Key ID [None]: <access_key_id>AWS Secret Access Key [None]: <access_key_secret>Default region name [None]: autoDefault output format [None]: json
You may then use the
aws CLI for any of your normal workflows.
$ aws s3api list-buckets --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com
# {
# "Buckets": [
# {
# "Name": "sdk-example",
# "CreationDate": "2022-05-18T17:19:59.645000+00:00"
# }
# ],
# "Owner": {
# "DisplayName": "134a5a2c0ba47b38eada4b9c8ead10b6",
# "ID": "134a5a2c0ba47b38eada4b9c8ead10b6"
# }
# }
$ aws s3api list-objects-v2 --endpoint-url https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com --bucket sdk-example
# {
# "Contents": [
# {
# "Key": "ferriswasm.png",
# "LastModified": "2022-05-18T17:20:21.670000+00:00",
# "ETag": "\"eb2b891dc67b81755d2b726d9110af16\"",
# "Size": 87671,
# "StorageClass": "STANDARD"
# }
# ]
# }