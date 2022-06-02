Configure `aws` CLI for R2

Example of how to configure `aws` CLI to use R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

With the aws External link icon Open external link CLI installed, you may run aws configure External link icon Open external link to configure a new profile. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new profile’s details.

$ aws configure AWS Access Key ID [None]: <access_key_id> AWS Secret Access Key [None]: <access_key_secret> Default region name [None]: auto Default output format [None]: json

You may then use the aws CLI for any of your normal workflows.