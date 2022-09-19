Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
R2
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
R2
Dropdown icon
R2 menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Get started
Expand: Data Access
Data Access
Expand: Workers API
Workers API
Use R2 from Workers
Workers API Reference
Expand: S3 API
S3 API
S3 API Compatibility
Extensions
Generate an S3 Auth token
Public Buckets
Expand: Learning
Learning
Filename encoding and interoperability problems
Expand: Platform
Platform
Pricing
Limits
Changelog
Examples
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
/
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit R2 on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Workers API
Use R2 from Workers
Workers API Reference