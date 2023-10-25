Allow Cloudflare IP addresses

2 min read

Because of how Cloudflare works, all traffic to proxied DNS records pass through Cloudflare before reaching your origin server. This means that your origin server will stop receiving traffic from individual visitor IP addresses and instead receive traffic from Cloudflare IP addresses External link icon Open external link , which are shared by all proxied hostnames.

This setup can cause issues if your origin server blocks or rate limits connections from Cloudflare IP addresses. Because all visitor traffic will appear to come from Cloudflare IP addresses, blocking these IPs — even accidentally — will prevent visitor traffic from reaching your application.

To avoid rate limiting or blocking these requests, you will need to allow Cloudflare IPs at your origin server.

For Magic Transit customers, Cloudflare routes the traffic instead of proxying it. Once Cloudflare starts advertising your IP prefixes, it will accept IP packets destined for your network, process them, and then output these packets to your origin infrastructure.

To avoid blocking Cloudflare IP addresses unintentionally, review your external tools to check that:

Any security plugins — such as those for WordPress — allow Cloudflare IP addresses.

The mod_security External link icon Open external link plugin is up to date.

​​ Configure origin server

​​ Allowlist Cloudflare IP addresses

To avoid blocking Cloudflare IP addresses unintentionally, you also want to allow Cloudflare IP addresses at your origin web server.

You can explicitly allow these IP addresses with a .htaccess file External link icon Open external link or by using iptables External link icon Open external link .

The following example demonstrates how your could use an iptables rule to allow a Cloudflare IP address range. Replace $ip below with one of the Cloudflare IP address ranges External link icon Open external link .



iptables -I INPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports http,https -s $ip -j ACCEPT ip6tables -I INPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports http,https -s $ip -j ACCEPT

For more specific guidance, contact your hosting provider or website administrator.

​​ Block other IP addresses (recommended)

As a best practice, we also recommend that you explicitly block all traffic that does not come from Cloudflare IP addresses or the IP addresses of your trusted partners, vendors, or applications.

For example, you might update your iptables External link icon Open external link with the following commands:



$ iptables -A INPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports http,https -j DROP $ ip6tables -A INPUT -p tcp -m multiport --dports http,https -j DROP

For more specific guidance, contact your hosting provider or website administrator.