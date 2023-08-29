Redirect one domain to another
If you have an alias domain that only forwards traffic to another domain, you can set up redirects directly within Cloudflare.
Add your alias domain (for example,
previous.com) to Cloudflare.
Make sure that your alias domain has a proxied DNS A or CNAME record that properly resolves DNS queries. You may also want to include a record for the
wwwsubdomain.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
@
192.0.2.1
Proxied A
www
192.0.2.1
Proxied
Use Bulk redirects to forward traffic from your alias domain to your other domain. Select Include subdomains and Subpath matching to cover your entire alias domain (for example,
www.previous.comand
www.previous.com/examples).
Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters
previous.com
https://new.com
301 Include subdomains and Subpath matching