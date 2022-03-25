FAQ

Below you will find answers to our most commonly asked questions on Cloudflare Zaraz. If you cannot find the answer you are looking for, head over to our community page External link icon Open external link or Discord channel External link icon Open external link .

​​ Is Zaraz compatible with Content Security Policies (CSP)?

Yes. To learn more about how Zaraz works to be compatible with CSP configurations, refer to the Cloudflare Zaraz supports CSP External link icon Open external link blog post.

​​ Does Cloudflare process my HTML, removing existing scripts and then injecting Zaraz?

Cloudflare Zaraz does not remove other third-party scripts from the page. Zaraz can be auto-injected or not , depending on your configuration.

​​ Does Zaraz work with Cloudflare Page Shield?

Yes. Refer to Page Shield for more information related to this product.

​​ I cannot find the tool I need on Zaraz

The Zaraz engineering team is adding support to new tools all the time. You can also refer to the community space External link icon Open external link to ask for new integrations.

​​ I am trying to set up Facebook Pixel on my Zaraz account, but I do not see any data coming through.

It can take between 15 minutes to several hours for data to appear on Facebook’s interface, due the way Facebook Pixel works. You can also use Debug Mode to confirm that data is being properly sent from your Zaraz account.

​​ Is there a way to prevent Zaraz from loading on specific pages, like under /wp-admin ?

To prevent Zaraz from loading on specific pages, refer to Block Zaraz on specific pages or domains .

​​ I cannot get a tool to load when the website is loaded. Do I have to add code to my website?

If you proxy your domain through Cloudflare, you do not need to add any code to your website. By default, Zaraz includes an automated Pageview trigger. Some tools, like Google Analytics, automatically add a “Pageview” action that uses this trigger. With other tools, you will need to add it manually. Refer to Get started for more information.

​​ Can I set up custom dimensions for Google Analytics with Zaraz?

Yes. Refer to Additional fields to learn how to send additional data to tools.

​​ I am a vendor. How can I integrate my tool with Zaraz?

The Zaraz team is working with third-party vendors to build their own Zaraz integrations using the Zaraz SDK. To request a new tool integration, or to collaborate on our SDK, contact us at [email protected] .