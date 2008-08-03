New features
At Cloudflare, we are constantly innovating and improving our products.
The best way to stay up to date with this innovation is to read our changelog.
If you prefer to consume these updates in another format, we also offer RSS feeds.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-