Cloudflare Docs
Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Cloudflare Ray ID

A Cloudflare Ray ID is a unique identifier given to every request that goes through Cloudflare.

Ray IDs are particularly useful when evaluating Firewall Events for patterns or false positives or more generally understanding your application traffic.

Look up Ray IDs

Firewall events

All customers can view Ray IDs and associated information — IP address, user agent, ASN, etc. — by looking through the Activity Log of their Firewall Analytics.

Example list of events in the Activity log, with one of the events expanded to show its details

Additionally, you can add filters to look for specific Ray IDs.

Example of adding a new filter in Firewall Analytics for the Allow action

Logs

Enterprise customers can enable Ray ID as a field in their Cloudflare Logs .

Server logs

For more details about sending Ray IDs to your server logs, refer to the CF-Ray header .