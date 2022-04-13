Cloudflare Ray ID

A Cloudflare Ray ID is a unique identifier given to every request that goes through Cloudflare.

Ray IDs are particularly useful when evaluating Firewall Events for patterns or false positives or more generally understanding your application traffic.

​​ Look up Ray IDs

​​ Firewall events

All customers can view Ray IDs and associated information — IP address, user agent, ASN, etc. — by looking through the Activity Log of their Firewall Analytics.

Additionally, you can add filters to look for specific Ray IDs.

Enterprise customers can enable Ray ID as a field in their Cloudflare Logs .

​​ Server logs