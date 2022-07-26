Cloudflare Docs
Redirect one domain to another

If you have an alias domain that only forwards traffic to another domain, you can set up redirects directly within Cloudflare.

  1. Add your alias domain (for example, previous.com) to Cloudflare.

  2. Make sure that your alias domain has a proxied DNS A or CNAME record that properly resolves DNS queries. You may also want to include a record for the www subdomain.

    TypeNameIPv4 addressProxy status
    A@192.0.2.1Proxied
    Awww192.0.2.1Proxied

  3. Use Bulk redirects to forward traffic from your alias domain to your other domain. Select Include subdomains and Subpath matching to cover your entire alias domain (for example, www.previous.com and www.previous.com/examples).

    Source URLTarget URLStatusSelected parameters
    previous.comhttps://new.com301Include subdomains and Subpath matching