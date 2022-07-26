Redirect one domain to another

If you have an alias domain that only forwards traffic to another domain, you can set up redirects directly within Cloudflare.

Add your alias domain (for example, previous.com ) to Cloudflare.

Make sure that your alias domain has a proxied DNS A or CNAME record that properly resolves DNS queries. You may also want to include a record for the www subdomain. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A @ 192.0.2.1 Proxied A www 192.0.2.1 Proxied