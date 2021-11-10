Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
GitHub icon
Visit DDoS Protection on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

DDoS analytics

You can view DDoS analytics in different dashboards, depending on your service and plan:

Availability

Plan \ ServiceWAF/CDNSpectrumMagic Transit
FreeActivity log only
ProFirewall Analytics
BusinessFirewall Analytics
EnterpriseFirewall AnalyticsNetwork AnalyticsNetwork Analytics