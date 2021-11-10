DDoS analytics
You can view DDoS analytics in different dashboards, depending on your service and plan:
The Firewall Analytics dashboard provides you with visibility into L7 Firewall events that target your zone, including HTTP DDoS attacks and TCP attacks.
The Network Analytics dashboard provides you with visibility into L3/4 traffic and DDoS attacks that target your IP ranges or Spectrum applications.
Availability
|Plan \ Service
|WAF/CDN
|Spectrum
|Magic Transit
|Free
|Activity log only
|–
|–
|Pro
|Firewall Analytics
|–
|–
|Business
|Firewall Analytics
|–
|–
|Enterprise
|Firewall Analytics
|Network Analytics
|Network Analytics