 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
Network security
hero image

  1. Cloudflare One Product Name Updates

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN Cloudflare Network Firewall Network Flow

    We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.

    We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.

    What's changing

    • Magic WANCloudflare WAN
    • Magic WAN IPsecCloudflare IPsec
    • Magic WAN GRECloudflare GRE
    • Magic WAN ConnectorCloudflare One Appliance
    • Magic FirewallCloudflare Network Firewall
    • Magic Network MonitoringNetwork Flow
    • Magic Cloud NetworkingCloudflare One Multi-cloud Networking

    No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.

    For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.

  1. BGP over GRE and IPsec tunnels

    Cloudflare WAN Magic Transit Cloudflare One

    Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps (beta).

    Using BGP peering allows customers to:

    • Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
    • Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.

    With this functionality, customers can:

    • Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps.
    • Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
    • Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.

    For configuration details, refer to:

  1. Configure Cloudflare source IPs (beta)

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

    Cloudflare source IPs are the IP addresses used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.

    For customers using legacy mode routing, traffic to private networks is sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may cause IP conflicts. For customers using Unified Routing mode (beta), traffic to private networks is sourced from dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IPv4 range to ensure:

    • Symmetric routing over private network connections
    • Proper firewall state preservation
    • Private traffic stays on secure paths

    Key details:

    • IPv4: Sourced from 100.64.0.0/12 by default, configurable to any /12 CIDR
    • IPv6: Sourced from 2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64 (not configurable)
    • Affected connectors: GRE, IPsec, CNI, WARP Connector, and WARP Client (Cloudflare Tunnel is not affected)

    Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Unified Routing (beta) and the Cloudflare One Networks Write permission.

    For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.

  1. Control request and response body buffering in Configuration Rules

    Rules

    You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.

    Request body buffering

    Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:

    ModeBehavior
    Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management.
    FullBuffers the entire request body before sending to origin.
    NoneNo buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.

    Response body buffering

    Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:

    ModeBehavior
    Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality.
    NoneNo buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.

    API example

    {
      "action": "set_config",
      "action_parameters": {
        "request_body_buffering": "standard",
        "response_body_buffering": "none"
      }
    }

    For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.

  1. New cryptographic functions — encode_base64() and sha256()

    Rules

    Cloudflare Rulesets now includes encode_base64() and sha256() functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.

    New functions

    FunctionDescriptionAvailability
    encode_base64(input, flags)Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional flags parameter: u for URL-safe encoding, p for padding (adds = characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.All plans (in header transform rules)
    sha256(input)Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string.Requires enablement

    Examples

    Encode a string to Base64 format:

    encode_base64("hello world")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

    Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:

    encode_base64("hello world", "p")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=

    Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:

    encode_base64("hello world", "u")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

    Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:

    sha256("my-token")

    Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.

    Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:

    encode_base64(sha256("my-token"))

    Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.

    For more information, refer to the Functions reference.

  1. New functions for array and map operations

    Rules

    New functions for array and map operations

    Cloudflare Rulesets now include new functions that enable advanced expression logic for evaluating arrays and maps. These functions allow you to build rules that match against lists of values in request or response headers, enabling use cases like country-based blocking using custom headers.

    New functions

    FunctionDescription
    split(source, delimiter)Splits a string into an array of strings using the specified delimiter.
    join(array, delimiter)Joins an array of strings into a single string using the specified delimiter.
    has_key(map, key)Returns true if the specified key exists in the map.
    has_value(map, value)Returns true if the specified value exists in the map.

    Example use cases

    Check if a country code exists in a header list:

    has_value(split(http.response.headers["x-allow-country"][0], ","), ip.src.country)

    Check if a specific header key exists:

    has_key(http.request.headers, "x-custom-header")

    Join array values for logging or comparison:

    join(http.request.headers.names, ", ")

    For more information, refer to the Functions reference.

  1. Network Services navigation update

    Magic Transit Cloudflare Network Firewall Cloudflare WAN Network Flow

    The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.

    Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.

    The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit, Magic WAN, and Magic Firewall.

    Summary of changes:

    • A new Overview page provides access to the most common tasks across Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
    • Product names have been removed from top-level navigation.
    • Magic Transit and Magic WAN configuration is now organized under Routes and Connectors. For example, you will find IP Prefixes under Routes, and your GRE/IPsec Tunnels under Connectors.
    • Magic Firewall policies are now called Firewall Policies.
    • Magic WAN Connectors and Connector On-Ramps are now referenced in the dashboard as Appliances and Appliance profiles. They can be found under Connectors > Appliances.
    • Network analytics, network health, and real-time analytics are now available under Insights.
    • Packet Captures are found under Insights > Diagnostics.
    • You can manage your Sites from Insights > Network health.
    • You can find Magic Network Monitoring under Insights > Network flow.

    If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.

    Networking Navigation

  1. Metro code field now available in Rules

    Rules

    The ip.src.metro_code field in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.

    You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.

    Field details

    FieldTypeDescription
    ip.src.metro_codeString | nullThe metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.

    Example filter expression:

    ip.src.metro_code eq "501"

    For more information, refer to the Fields reference.

  1. Breakout traffic visibility via NetFlow

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

    Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.

    This feature allows you to:

    • Monitor breakout traffic statistics in the Cloudflare dashboard.
    • View traffic patterns for applications configured to bypass Cloudflare.
    • Maintain visibility across all traffic passing through your Magic WAN Connector.

    For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.

  1. Automatic Return Routing (Beta)

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

    Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.

    Key benefits:

    • Route-less mode: Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR.
    • Overlapping IP space support: Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges.
    • Symmetric routing: Return traffic is guaranteed to use the same connection as the original on-ramp.

    This feature is currently in beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode (beta).

    For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.

  1. Designate WAN link for breakout traffic

    Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

    Magic WAN Connector now allows you to designate a specific WAN port for breakout traffic, giving you deterministic control over the egress path for latency-sensitive applications.

    With this feature, you can:

    • Pin breakout traffic for specific applications to a preferred WAN port.
    • Ensure critical traffic (such as Zoom or Teams) always uses your fastest or most reliable connection.
    • Benefit from automatic failover to standard WAN port priority if the preferred port goes down.

    This is useful for organizations with multiple ISP uplinks who need predictable egress behavior for performance-sensitive traffic.

    For configuration details, refer to Designate WAN ports for breakout apps.

  1. New TCP-based fields available in Rulesets

    Rules

    Build rules based on TCP transport and latency

    Cloudflare now provides two new request fields in the Ruleset engine that let you make decisions based on whether a request used TCP and the measured TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare. These fields help you understand protocol usage across your traffic and build policies that respond to network performance. For example, you can distinguish TCP from QUIC traffic or route high latency requests to alternative origins when needed.

    New fields

    FieldTypeDescription
    cf.edge.client_tcpBooleanIndicates whether the request used TCP. A value of true means the client connected using TCP instead of QUIC.
    cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msecNumberReports the smoothed TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds. For example, a value of 20 indicates roughly twenty milliseconds of RTT.

    Example filter expression:

    cf.edge.client_tcp && cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msec < 100

    More information can be found in the Rules language fields reference.

  1. DNS filtering for private network onramps

    Gateway Cloudflare WAN Cloudflare Tunnel

    Magic WAN and WARP Connector users can now securely route their DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver without exposing traffic to the public Internet.

    Routing DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver allows DNS resolution and filtering for traffic coming from private networks while preserving source internal IP visibility. This ensures Magic WAN users have full integration with our Cloudflare One features, including Internal DNS and hostname-based policies.

    To configure DNS filtering, change your Magic WAN or WARP Connector DNS settings to use Cloudflare's shared resolver IPs, 172.64.36.1 and 172.64.36.2. Once you configure DNS resolution and filtering, you can use Source Internal IP as a traffic selector in your resolver policies for routing private DNS traffic to your Internal DNS.

  1. Custom IKE ID for IPsec Tunnels

    Cloudflare WAN

    Now, Magic WAN customers can configure a custom IKE ID for their IPsec tunnels. Customers that are using Magic WAN and a VeloCloud SD-WAN device together can utilize this new feature to create a high availability configuration.

    This feature is available via API only. Customers can read the Magic WAN documentation to learn more about the Custom IKE ID feature and the API call to configure it.

  1. Bidirectional tunnel health checks are compatible with all Magic on-ramps

    Cloudflare WAN

    All bidirectional tunnel health check return packets are accepted by any Magic on-ramp.

    Previously, when a Magic tunnel had a bidirectional health check configured, the bidirectional health check would pass when the return packets came back to Cloudflare over the same tunnel that was traversed by the forward packets.

    There are SD-WAN devices, like VeloCloud, that do not offer controls to steer traffic over one tunnel versus another in a high availability tunnel configuration.

    Now, when a Magic tunnel has a bidirectional health check configured, the bidirectional health check will pass when the return packet traverses over any tunnel in a high availability configuration.

  1. Magic Transit and Magic WAN health check data is fully compatible with the CMB EU setting.

    Magic Transit Cloudflare WAN

    Today, we are excited to announce that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU (Customer Metadata Boundary - Europe) enabled in their account will be able to access GRE, IPsec, and CNI health check and traffic volume data in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.

    This ensures that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU enabled will be able to access all Magic Transit and Magic WAN features.

    Specifically, these two GraphQL endpoints are now compatible with CMB EU:

    • magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups
    • magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups

  1. More flexible fallback handling — Custom Errors now support fetching assets returned with 4xx or 5xx status codes

    Rules

    Custom Errors can now fetch and store assets and error pages from your origin even if they are served with a 4xx or 5xx HTTP status code — previously, only 200 OK responses were allowed.

    What’s new:

    • You can now upload error pages and error assets that return error status codes (for example, 403, 500, 502, 503, 504) when fetched.
    • These assets are stored and minified at the edge, so they can be reused across multiple Custom Error rules without triggering requests to the origin.

    This is especially useful for retrieving error content or downtime banners from your backend when you can’t override the origin status code.

    Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.

  1. Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone — cf.worker.upstream_zone now supported in Transform Rules

    Rules

    You can now use the cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.

    Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone in Transform Rules

    What's new:

    • cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
    • Skip or apply logic conditionally when handling Workers subrequests.

    For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:

    Text in Expression Editor (replace myappexample.com with your domain):

    (cf.worker.upstream_zone != "" and cf.worker.upstream_zone != "myappexample.com")

    Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static

    Header name: X-External-Workers-Subrequest

    Value: 1

    This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.

    Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.

  1. Fine-tune image optimization — WebP now supported in Configuration Rules

    Rules

    You can now enable Polish with the webp format directly in Configuration Rules, allowing you to optimize image delivery for specific routes, user agents, or A/B tests — without applying changes zone-wide.

    What’s new:

    • WebP is now a supported value in the Polish setting for Configuration Rules.
    New webp option in Polish setting of Configuration Rules

    This gives you more precise control over how images are compressed and delivered, whether you're targeting modern browsers, running experiments, or tailoring performance by geography or device type.

    Learn more in the Polish and Configuration Rules documentation.

  1. More ways to match — Snippets now support Custom Lists, Bot Score, and WAF Attack Score

    Rules

    You can now use IP, Autonomous System (AS), and Hostname custom lists to route traffic to Snippets and Cloud Connector, giving you greater precision and control over how you match and process requests at the edge.

    In Snippets, you can now also match on Bot Score and WAF Attack Score, unlocking smarter edge logic for everything from request filtering and mitigation to tarpitting and logging.

    What’s new:

    • Custom lists matching – Snippets and Cloud Connector now support user-created IP, AS, and Hostname lists via dashboard or Lists API. Great for shared logic across zones.
    • Bot Score and WAF Attack Score – Use Cloudflare’s intelligent traffic signals to detect bots or attacks and take advanced, tailored actions with just a few lines of code.
    New fields in Snippets

    These enhancements unlock new possibilities for building smarter traffic workflows with minimal code and maximum efficiency.

    Learn more in the Snippets and Cloud Connector documentation.

  1. Custom Errors are now Generally Available

    Rules

    Custom Errors are now generally available for all paid plans — bringing a unified and powerful experience for customizing error responses at both the zone and account levels.

    You can now manage Custom Error Rules, Custom Error Assets, and redesigned Error Pages directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. These features let you deliver tailored messaging when errors occur, helping you maintain brand consistency and improve user experience — whether it’s a 404 from your origin or a security challenge from Cloudflare.

    What's new:

    • Custom Errors are now GA – Available on all paid plans and ready for production traffic.
    • UI for Custom Error Rules and Assets – Manage your zone-level rules from the Rules > Overview and your zone-level assets from the Rules > Settings tabs.
    • Define inline content or upload assets – Create custom responses directly in the rule builder, upload new or reuse previously stored assets.
    • Refreshed UI and new name for Error Pages – Formerly known as “Custom Pages,” Error Pages now offer a cleaner, more intuitive experience for both zone and account-level configurations.
    • Powered by Ruleset Engine – Custom Error Rules support conditional logic and override Error Pages for 500 and 1000 class errors, as well as errors originating from your origin or other Cloudflare products. You can also configure Response Header Transform Rules to add, change, or remove HTTP headers from responses returned by Custom Error Rules.
    Custom Errors GA

    Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.

  1. Cloudflare Snippets are now Generally Available

    Rules
    Cloudflare Snippets are now GA

    Cloudflare Snippets are now generally available at no extra cost across all paid plans — giving you a fast, flexible way to programmatically control HTTP traffic using lightweight JavaScript.

    You can now use Snippets to modify HTTP requests and responses with confidence, reliability, and scale. Snippets are production-ready and deeply integrated with Cloudflare Rules, making them ideal for everything from quick dynamic header rewrites to advanced routing logic.

    What's new:

    • Snippets are now GA – Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.

    • Ready for production – Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale.

    • Part of the Cloudflare Rules platform – Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step.

    • Trace integration – Use Cloudflare Trace to see which Snippets were triggered on a request — helping you understand traffic flow and debug more effectively.

      Snippets shown in Cloudflare Trace results

    Learn more in the launch blog post.

  1. Cloudflare IP Ranges List

    Cloudflare Network Firewall

    Magic Firewall now supports a new managed list of Cloudflare IP ranges. This list is available as an option when creating a Magic Firewall policy based on IP source/destination addresses. When selecting "is in list" or "is not in list", the option "Cloudflare IP Ranges" will appear in the dropdown menu.

    This list is based on the IPs listed in the Cloudflare IP ranges. Updates to this managed list are applied automatically.

    Cloudflare IPs Managed List

    Note: IP Lists require an advanced Cloudflare Network Firewall subscription. For more details about Cloudflare Network Firewall plans, refer to Plans.

  1. Configure your Magic WAN Connector to connect via static IP assigment

    Cloudflare WAN

    You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.

    This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.

    For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.

  1. Increased Cloudflare Rules limits

    Rules

    We have upgraded and streamlined Cloudflare Rules limits across all plans, simplifying rule management and improving scalability for everyone.

    New limits by product:

    • Bulk Redirects
      • Free: 2010,000 URL redirects across lists
      • Pro: 50025,000 URL redirects across lists
      • Business: 50050,000 URL redirects across lists
      • Enterprise: 10,0001,000,000 URL redirects across lists
    • Cloud Connector
      • Free: 510 connectors
      • Enterprise: 125300 connectors
    • Custom Errors
      • Pro: 525 error assets and rules
      • Business: 2050 error assets and rules
      • Enterprise: 50300 error assets and rules
    • Snippets
      • Pro: 1025 code snippets and rules
      • Business: 2550 code snippets and rules
      • Enterprise: 50300 code snippets and rules
    • Cache Rules, Configuration Rules, Compression Rules, Origin Rules, Single Redirects, and Transform Rules
      • Enterprise: 125300 rules
Search all changelog entries