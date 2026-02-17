We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.

We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.

What's changing

Magic WAN → Cloudflare WAN

→ Magic WAN IPsec → Cloudflare IPsec

→ Magic WAN GRE → Cloudflare GRE

→ Magic WAN Connector → Cloudflare One Appliance

→ Magic Firewall → Cloudflare Network Firewall

→ Magic Network Monitoring → Network Flow

→ Magic Cloud Networking → Cloudflare One Multi-cloud Networking

No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.

For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.