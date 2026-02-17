Text in Expression Editor (replace
myappexample.com with your domain):
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static
Header name:
X-External-Workers-Subrequest
Value:
1
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We are updating naming related to some of our Networking products to better clarify their place in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey.
We are retiring some older brand names in favor of names that describe exactly what the products do within your network. We are doing this to help customers build better, clearer mental models for comprehensive SASE architecture delivered on Cloudflare.
No action is required by you — all functionality, existing configurations, and billing will remain exactly the same.
For more information, visit the Cloudflare One documentation.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using IPsec and GRE tunnel on-ramps (beta).
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
With this functionality, customers can:
For configuration details, refer to:
Cloudflare source IPs are the IP addresses used by Cloudflare services (such as Load Balancing, Gateway, and Browser Isolation) when sending traffic to your private networks.
For customers using legacy mode routing, traffic to private networks is sourced from public Cloudflare IPs, which may cause IP conflicts. For customers using Unified Routing mode (beta), traffic to private networks is sourced from dedicated, non-Internet-routable private IPv4 range to ensure:
Key details:
100.64.0.0/12 by default, configurable to any
/12 CIDR
2606:4700:cf1:5000::/64 (not configurable)
Configuring Cloudflare source IPs requires Unified Routing (beta) and the
Cloudflare One Networks Write permission.
For configuration details, refer to Configure Cloudflare source IPs.
You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:
|Mode
|Behavior
|Standard (default)
|Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management.
|Full
|Buffers the entire request body before sending to origin.
|None
|No buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:
|Mode
|Behavior
|Standard (default)
|Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality.
|None
|No buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.
For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.
Cloudflare Rulesets now includes
encode_base64() and
sha256() functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.
|Function
|Description
|Availability
encode_base64(input, flags)
|Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional
flags parameter:
u for URL-safe encoding,
p for padding (adds
= characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.
|All plans (in header transform rules)
sha256(input)
|Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string.
|Requires enablement
Encode a string to Base64 format:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=
Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:
Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.
Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:
Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.
Cloudflare Rulesets now include new functions that enable advanced expression logic for evaluating arrays and maps. These functions allow you to build rules that match against lists of values in request or response headers, enabling use cases like country-based blocking using custom headers.
|Function
|Description
split(source, delimiter)
|Splits a string into an array of strings using the specified delimiter.
join(array, delimiter)
|Joins an array of strings into a single string using the specified delimiter.
has_key(map, key)
|Returns
true if the specified key exists in the map.
has_value(map, value)
|Returns
true if the specified value exists in the map.
Check if a country code exists in a header list:
Check if a specific header key exists:
Join array values for logging or comparison:
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.
The Network Services menu structure in Cloudflare's dashboard has been updated to reflect solutions and capabilities instead of product names. This will make it easier for you to find what you need and better reflects how our services work together.
Your existing configurations will remain the same, and you will have access to all of the same features and functionality.
The changes visible in your dashboard may vary based on the products you use. Overall, changes relate to Magic Transit ↗, Magic WAN ↗, and Magic Firewall ↗.
Summary of changes:
If you would like to provide feedback, complete this form ↗. You can also find these details in the January 7, 2026 email titled [FYI] Upcoming Network Services Dashboard Navigation Update.
The
ip.src.metro_code field in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.
You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.
|Field
|Type
|Description
ip.src.metro_code
|String | null
|The metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.
Example filter expression:
For more information, refer to the Fields reference.
Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.
This feature allows you to:
For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.
Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.
Key benefits:
This feature is currently in beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode (beta).
For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.
Magic WAN Connector now allows you to designate a specific WAN port for breakout traffic, giving you deterministic control over the egress path for latency-sensitive applications.
With this feature, you can:
This is useful for organizations with multiple ISP uplinks who need predictable egress behavior for performance-sensitive traffic.
For configuration details, refer to Designate WAN ports for breakout apps.
Cloudflare now provides two new request fields in the Ruleset engine that let you make decisions based on whether a request used TCP and the measured TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare. These fields help you understand protocol usage across your traffic and build policies that respond to network performance. For example, you can distinguish TCP from QUIC traffic or route high latency requests to alternative origins when needed.
|Field
|Type
|Description
cf.edge.client_tcp
|Boolean
|Indicates whether the request used TCP. A value of true means the client connected using TCP instead of QUIC.
cf.timings.client_tcp_rtt_msec
|Number
|Reports the smoothed TCP round-trip time between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds. For example, a value of 20 indicates roughly twenty milliseconds of RTT.
Example filter expression:
More information can be found in the Rules language fields reference.
Magic WAN and WARP Connector users can now securely route their DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver without exposing traffic to the public Internet.
Routing DNS traffic to the Gateway resolver allows DNS resolution and filtering for traffic coming from private networks while preserving source internal IP visibility. This ensures Magic WAN users have full integration with our Cloudflare One features, including Internal DNS and hostname-based policies.
To configure DNS filtering, change your Magic WAN or WARP Connector DNS settings to use Cloudflare's shared resolver IPs,
172.64.36.1 and
172.64.36.2. Once you configure DNS resolution and filtering, you can use Source Internal IP as a traffic selector in your resolver policies for routing private DNS traffic to your Internal DNS.
Now, Magic WAN customers can configure a custom IKE ID for their IPsec tunnels. Customers that are using Magic WAN and a VeloCloud SD-WAN device together can utilize this new feature to create a high availability configuration.
This feature is available via API only. Customers can read the Magic WAN documentation to learn more about the Custom IKE ID feature and the API call to configure it.
All bidirectional tunnel health check return packets are accepted by any Magic on-ramp.
Previously, when a Magic tunnel had a bidirectional health check configured, the bidirectional health check would pass when the return packets came back to Cloudflare over the same tunnel that was traversed by the forward packets.
There are SD-WAN devices, like VeloCloud, that do not offer controls to steer traffic over one tunnel versus another in a high availability tunnel configuration.
Now, when a Magic tunnel has a bidirectional health check configured, the bidirectional health check will pass when the return packet traverses over any tunnel in a high availability configuration.
Today, we are excited to announce that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU (Customer Metadata Boundary - Europe) enabled in their account will be able to access GRE, IPsec, and CNI health check and traffic volume data in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.
This ensures that all Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers with CMB EU enabled will be able to access all Magic Transit and Magic WAN features.
Specifically, these two GraphQL endpoints are now compatible with CMB EU:
magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups
magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups
Custom Errors can now fetch and store assets and error pages from your origin even if they are served with a 4xx or 5xx HTTP status code — previously, only 200 OK responses were allowed.
What’s new:
This is especially useful for retrieving error content or downtime banners from your backend when you can’t override the origin status code.
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.
You can now use the
cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.
What's new:
cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:
Text in Expression Editor (replace
myappexample.com with your domain):
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static
Header name:
X-External-Workers-Subrequest
Value:
1
This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.
Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.
You can now enable Polish with the
webp format directly in Configuration Rules, allowing you to optimize image delivery for specific routes, user agents, or A/B tests — without applying changes zone-wide.
What’s new:
This gives you more precise control over how images are compressed and delivered, whether you're targeting modern browsers, running experiments, or tailoring performance by geography or device type.
Learn more in the Polish and Configuration Rules documentation.
You can now use IP, Autonomous System (AS), and Hostname custom lists to route traffic to Snippets and Cloud Connector, giving you greater precision and control over how you match and process requests at the edge.
In Snippets, you can now also match on Bot Score and WAF Attack Score, unlocking smarter edge logic for everything from request filtering and mitigation to tarpitting and logging.
What’s new:
These enhancements unlock new possibilities for building smarter traffic workflows with minimal code and maximum efficiency.
Learn more in the Snippets and Cloud Connector documentation.
Custom Errors are now generally available for all paid plans — bringing a unified and powerful experience for customizing error responses at both the zone and account levels.
You can now manage Custom Error Rules, Custom Error Assets, and redesigned Error Pages directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. These features let you deliver tailored messaging when errors occur, helping you maintain brand consistency and improve user experience — whether it’s a 404 from your origin or a security challenge from Cloudflare.
What's new:
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.
Cloudflare Snippets are now generally available at no extra cost across all paid plans — giving you a fast, flexible way to programmatically control HTTP traffic using lightweight JavaScript.
You can now use Snippets to modify HTTP requests and responses with confidence, reliability, and scale. Snippets are production-ready and deeply integrated with Cloudflare Rules, making them ideal for everything from quick dynamic header rewrites to advanced routing logic.
What's new:
Snippets are now GA – Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.
Ready for production – Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale.
Part of the Cloudflare Rules platform – Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step.
Trace integration – Use Cloudflare Trace to see which Snippets were triggered on a request — helping you understand traffic flow and debug more effectively.
Learn more in the launch blog post ↗.
Magic Firewall now supports a new managed list of Cloudflare IP ranges. This list is available as an option when creating a Magic Firewall policy based on IP source/destination addresses. When selecting "is in list" or "is not in list", the option "Cloudflare IP Ranges" will appear in the dropdown menu.
This list is based on the IPs listed in the Cloudflare IP ranges ↗. Updates to this managed list are applied automatically.
Note: IP Lists require an advanced Cloudflare Network Firewall subscription. For more details about Cloudflare Network Firewall plans, refer to Plans.
You can now locally configure your Magic WAN Connector to work in a static IP configuration.
This local method does not require having access to a DHCP Internet connection. However, it does require being comfortable with using tools to access the serial port on Magic WAN Connector as well as using a serial terminal client to access the Connector's environment.
For more details, refer to WAN with a static IP address.
We have upgraded and streamlined Cloudflare Rules limits across all plans, simplifying rule management and improving scalability for everyone.
New limits by product: