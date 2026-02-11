Post-quantum encryption support for Cloudflare One Appliance

Cloudflare One Appliance version 2026.2.0 adds post-quantum encryption support using hybrid ML-KEM (Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism).

The appliance now uses TLS 1.3 with hybrid ML-KEM for its connection to the Cloudflare edge. During the TLS handshake, the appliance and the edge share a symmetric secret over the TLS connection and inject it into the ESP layer of IPsec. This protects IPsec data plane traffic against harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks.

This upgrade deploys automatically to all appliances during their configured interrupt windows with no manual action required.

For more information, refer to Cloudflare One Appliance.