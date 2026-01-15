Verify WARP Connector connectivity with a simple ping

We have made it easier to validate connectivity when deploying WARP Connector as part of your software-defined private network.

You can now ping the WARP Connector host directly on its LAN IP address immediately after installation. This provides a fast, familiar way to confirm that the Connector is online and reachable within your network before testing access to downstream services.

Starting with version 2025.10.186.0, WARP Connector responds to traffic addressed to its own LAN IP, giving you immediate visibility into Connector reachability.

