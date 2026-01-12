Metro code field now available in Rules

The ip.src.metro_code field in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.

You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.

Field details

Field Type Description ip.src.metro_code String | null The metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.

Example filter expression:

ip.src.metro_code eq "501"

For more information, refer to the Fields reference.