Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Control request and response body buffering in Configuration Rules

Rules

You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.

Request body buffering

Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:

ModeBehavior
Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management.
FullBuffers the entire request body before sending to origin.
NoneNo buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.

Response body buffering

Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:

ModeBehavior
Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality.
NoneNo buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.

API example

{
  "action": "set_config",
  "action_parameters": {
    "request_body_buffering": "standard",
    "response_body_buffering": "none"
  }
}

For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.