Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Control request and response body buffering in Configuration Rules
You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:
|Mode
|Behavior
|Standard (default)
|Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management.
|Full
|Buffers the entire request body before sending to origin.
|None
|No buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:
|Mode
|Behavior
|Standard (default)
|Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality.
|None
|No buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.
For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.