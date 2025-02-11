Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We're introducing Custom Errors (beta), which builds on our existing Custom Error Responses feature with new asset storage capabilities.
This update allows you to store externally hosted error pages on Cloudflare and reference them in custom error rules, eliminating the need to supply inline content.
This brings the following new capabilities:
- Custom error assets – Fetch and store external error pages at the edge for use in error responses.
- Account-Level custom errors – Define error handling rules and assets at the account level for consistency across multiple zones. Zone-level rules take precedence over account-level ones, and assets are not shared between levels.
You can use Cloudflare API to upload your existing assets for use with Custom Errors:
You can then reference the stored asset in a Custom Error rule:
The new Snippets code editor lets you edit Snippet code and rule in one place, making it easier to test and deploy changes without switching between pages.
What’s new:
- Single-page editing for code and rule – No need to jump between screens.
- Auto-complete & syntax highlighting – Get suggestions and avoid mistakes.
- Code formatting & refactoring – Write cleaner, more readable code.
Try it now in Rules > Snippets ↗.
Rules Overview gives you a single page to manage all your Cloudflare Rules.
What you can do:
- See all your rules in one place – No more clicking around.
- Find rules faster – Search by name.
- Understand execution order – See how rules run in sequence.
- Debug easily – Use Trace without switching tabs.
Check it out in Rules > Overview ↗.
Magic WAN and Magic Transit customers can use the Cloudflare dashboard to configure and manage BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table when using a Direct CNI on-ramp.
Using BGP peering allows customers to:
- Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.
- Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.
With this functionality, customers can:
- Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the Magic WAN / Magic Transit service when connected via CNI.
- Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.
- Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.
Refer to Magic WAN BGP peering or Magic Transit BGP peering to learn more about this feature and how to set it up.
Now, you can manage Cloudflare Snippets with Terraform. Use infrastructure-as-code to deploy and update Snippet code and rules without manual changes in the dashboard.
Example Terraform configuration:
Learn more in the Configure Snippets using Terraform documentation.
You can now generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps to Magic WAN.
Magic Cloud can scan and discover existing network resources and generate the required terraform files to automate cloud resource deployment using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows for cloud automation.
You might want to do this to:
- Review the proposed configuration for an on-ramp before deploying it with Cloudflare.
- Deploy the on-ramp using your own infrastructure-as-code pipeline instead of deploying it with Cloudflare.
For more details, refer to Set up with Terraform.
Now, you can use Cloud Connector to route traffic to your R2 buckets based on URLs, headers, geolocation, and more.
Example setup:
Get started using Cloud Connector documentation.
It’s now easy to create wildcard-based URL Rewrites. No need for complex functions—just define your patterns and go.
What’s improved:
- Full wildcard support – Create rewrite patterns using intuitive interface.
- Simplified rule creation – No need for complex functions.
Try it via creating a Rewrite URL rule in the dashboard.
The Magic Firewall dashboard now allows you to search custom rules using the rule name and/or ID.
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics.
- Select Magic Firewall.
- Add a filter for Rule ID.
Additionally, the rule ID URL link has been added to Network Analytics.
The free version of Magic Network Monitoring (MNM) is now available to everyone with a Cloudflare account by default.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account.
- Go to Analytics & Logs > Magic Monitoring.
For more details, refer to the Get started guide.
Now, you can create common rule configurations in just one click using Rules Templates.
What you can do:
- Pick a pre-built rule – Choose from a library of templates.
- One-click setup – Deploy best practices instantly.
- Customize as needed – Adjust templates to fit your setup.
Template cards are now also available directly in the rule builder for each product.
Need more ideas? Check out the Examples gallery in our documentation.
Explore product updates for Cloudflare One
Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.
Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.
If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.