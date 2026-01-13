WARP client for Linux (version 2025.10.186.0)

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.

WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.

Changes and improvements