Link aggregation (LACP) support for Cloudflare One Appliance

Cloudflare One Appliance now supports Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), allowing you to bundle up to six physical LAN ports into a single logical interface. Link aggregation increases available bandwidth and eliminates single points of failure on the LAN side of the appliance.

This feature is available in beta on physical appliance hardware with the latest OS. No entitlement is required.

To configure a Link Aggregation Group, refer to Configure link aggregation groups.