Configure link aggregation groups
You can bundle multiple physical LAN ports on a Cloudflare One Appliance into a single logical port called a Link Aggregation Group (LAG). This increases LAN bandwidth and provides redundancy. If a member port fails, traffic automatically shifts to the remaining ports in under one second.
The following guide assumes you have already created a site and configured your Cloudflare One Appliance. For instructions, refer to Configure hardware Appliance or Configure virtual Appliance.
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
- Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit.
- Go to the Appliances tab.
- In Link aggregation groups (LAGs), select Create A LAG.
- Select the LAN ports you want to bundle. You can add up to six ports per LAG. All ports must be the same type and speed.
- Select Save.
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
- Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to edit > Edit.
- Go to Network Configuration > LAN configuration.
- Select or create a LAN > Edit.
- In Interface > Interface type, select Aggregate as your LAG instead of a single port.
- Select Save.
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
- Select the Cloudflare One Appliance > Edit.
- Go to the Appliances tab.
The page displays each configured LAG and the status of its member ports.
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
- Select the Cloudflare One Appliance > Edit.
- Go to the Appliances tab.
- Next to the LAG you want to delete, select the three-dot menu > Delete.
- Select Delete.