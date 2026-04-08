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Configure link aggregation groups

You can bundle multiple physical LAN ports on a Cloudflare One Appliance into a single logical port called a Link Aggregation Group (LAG). This increases LAN bandwidth and provides redundancy. If a member port fails, traffic automatically shifts to the remaining ports in under one second.

The following guide assumes you have already created a site and configured your Cloudflare One Appliance. For instructions, refer to Configure hardware Appliance or Configure virtual Appliance.

Create a LAG

  1. Go to the Connectors page.
Go to Connectors
  1. Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
  2. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit.
  3. Go to the Appliances tab.
  4. In Link aggregation groups (LAGs), select Create A LAG.
  5. Select the LAN ports you want to bundle. You can add up to six ports per LAG. All ports must be the same type and speed.
  6. Select Save.

Assign a LAN to a LAG

  1. Go to the Connectors page.
Go to Connectors
  1. Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
  2. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to edit > Edit.
  3. Go to Network Configuration > LAN configuration.
  4. Select or create a LAN > Edit.
  5. In Interface > Interface type, select Aggregate as your LAG instead of a single port.
  6. Select Save.

Monitor LAG status

  1. Go to the Connectors page.
Go to Connectors
  1. Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
  2. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance > Edit.
  3. Go to the Appliances tab.

The page displays each configured LAG and the status of its member ports.

Delete a LAG

  1. Go to the Connectors page.
Go to Connectors
  1. Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
  2. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance > Edit.
  3. Go to the Appliances tab.
  4. Next to the LAG you want to delete, select the three-dot menu > Delete.
  5. Select Delete.