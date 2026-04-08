Configure link aggregation groups

You can bundle multiple physical LAN ports on a Cloudflare One Appliance into a single logical port called a Link Aggregation Group (LAG). This increases LAN bandwidth and provides redundancy. If a member port fails, traffic automatically shifts to the remaining ports in under one second.

Note Your appliance must be running OS version 2026.2.0 or later. This version deploys automatically.

The following guide assumes you have already created a site and configured your Cloudflare One Appliance. For instructions, refer to Configure hardware Appliance or Configure virtual Appliance.

Create a LAG

Go to the Connectors page.

Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit. Go to the Appliances tab. In Link aggregation groups (LAGs), select Create A LAG. Select the LAN ports you want to bundle. You can add up to six ports per LAG. All ports must be the same type and speed. Select Save.

Assign a LAN to a LAG

Go to the Connectors page.

Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to edit > Edit. Go to Network Configuration > LAN configuration. Select or create a LAN > Edit. In Interface > Interface type, select Aggregate as your LAG instead of a single port. Select Save.

Monitor LAG status

Go to the Connectors page.

Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles. Select the Cloudflare One Appliance > Edit. Go to the Appliances tab.

The page displays each configured LAG and the status of its member ports.

Delete a LAG

Go to the Connectors page.