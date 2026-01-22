Changelog
New cryptographic functions — encode_base64() and sha256()
Cloudflare Rulesets now includes
encode_base64() and
sha256() functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.
|Function
|Description
|Availability
encode_base64(input, flags)
|Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional
flags parameter:
u for URL-safe encoding,
p for padding (adds
= characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.
|All plans (in header transform rules)
sha256(input)
|Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string.
|Requires enablement
Encode a string to Base64 format:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=
Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:
Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.
Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:
Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.