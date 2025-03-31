Changelog
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
- Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.
Queues now supports the ability to pause message delivery and/or purge (delete) messages on a queue. These operations can be useful when:
- Your consumer has a bug or downtime, and you want to temporarily stop messages from being processed while you fix the bug
- You have pushed invalid messages to a queue due to a code change during development, and you want to clean up the backlog
- Your queue has a backlog that is stale and you want to clean it up to allow new messages to be consumed
To pause a queue using Wrangler, run the
pause-deliverycommand. Paused queues continue to receive messages. And you can easily unpause a queue using the
resume-deliverycommand.
Purging a queue permanently deletes all messages in the queue. Unlike pausing, purging is an irreversible operation:
You can also do these operations using the Queues REST API, or the dashboard page for a queue.
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. Head over to the pause and purge documentation to learn more. And if you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
Cloudflare Registrar now supports
.aiand
.shopdomains. These are two of our most highly-requested top-level domains (TLDs) and are great additions to the 300+ other TLDs we support ↗.
Starting today, customers can:
- Register and renew these domains at cost without any markups or add-on fees
- Enjoy best-in-class security and performance with native integrations with Cloudflare DNS, CDN, and SSL services like one-click DNSSEC
- Combat domain hijacking with Custom Domain Protection ↗ (available on enterprise plans)
We can't wait to see what AI and e-commerce projects you deploy on Cloudflare. To get started, transfer your domains to Cloudflare or search for new ones to register ↗.
The latest version of audit logs streamlines audit logging by automatically capturing all user and system actions performed through the Cloudflare Dashboard or public APIs. This update leverages Cloudflare’s existing API Shield to generate audit logs based on OpenAPI schemas, ensuring a more consistent and automated logging process.
Availability: Audit logs (version 2) is now in Beta, with support limited to API access.
Use the following API endpoint to retrieve audit logs:
You can access detailed documentation for audit logs (version 2) Beta API release here ↗.
Key Improvements in the Beta Release:
-
Automated & standardized logging: Logs are now generated automatically using a standardized system, replacing manual, team-dependent logging. This ensures consistency across all Cloudflare services.
-
Expanded product coverage: Increased audit log coverage from 75% to 95%. Key API endpoints such as
/accounts,
/zones, and
/organizationsare now included.
-
Granular filtering: Logs now follow a uniform format, enabling precise filtering by actions, users, methods, and resources—allowing for faster and more efficient investigations.
-
Enhanced context and traceability: Each log entry now includes detailed context, such as the authentication method used, the interface (API or Dashboard) through which the action was performed, and mappings to Cloudflare Ray IDs for better traceability.
-
Comprehensive activity capture: Expanded logging to include GET requests and failed attempts, ensuring that all critical activities are recorded.
Known Limitations in Beta
- Error handling for the API is not implemented.
- There may be gaps or missing entries in the available audit logs.
- UI is unavailable in this Beta release.
- System-level logs and User-Activity logs are not included.
Support for these features is coming as part of the GA release later this year. For more details, including a sample audit log, check out our blog post: Introducing Automatic Audit Logs ↗
-
Updates to Account Home - Quick actions, traffic insights, Workers projects, and more
Recently, Account Home has been updated to streamline your workflows:
-
Recent Workers projects: You'll now find your projects readily accessible from a new
Developer Platformtab on Account Home. See recently-modified projects and explore what you can work our developer-focused products.
-
Traffic and security insights: Get a snapshot of domain performance at a glance with key metrics and trends.
-
Quick actions: You can now perform common actions for your account, domains, and even Workers in just 1-2 clicks from the 3-dot menu.
-
Keep starred domains front and center: Now, when you filter for starred domains on Account Home, we'll save your preference so you'll continue to only see starred domains by default.
We can't wait for you to take the new Account Home for a spin.
For more info:
-
You can now run a Worker for up to 5 minutes of CPU time for each request.
Previously, each Workers request ran for a maximum of 30 seconds of CPU time — that is the time that a Worker is actually performing a task (we still allowed unlimited wall-clock time, in case you were waiting on slow resources). This meant that some compute-intensive tasks were impossible to do with a Worker. For instance, you might want to take the cryptographic hash of a large file from R2. If this computation ran for over 30 seconds, the Worker request would have timed out.
By default, Workers are still limited to 30 seconds of CPU time. This protects developers from incurring accidental cost due to buggy code.
By changing the
cpu_msvalue in your Wrangler configuration, you can opt in to any value up to 300,000 (5 minutes).
For more information on the updates limits, see the documentation on Wrangler configuration for
cpu_msand on Workers CPU time limits.
For building long-running tasks on Cloudflare, we also recommend checking out Workflows and Queues.
Source maps are now Generally Available (GA). You can now be uploaded with a maximum gzipped size of 15 MB. Previously, the maximum size limit was 15 MB uncompressed.
Source maps help map between the original source code and the transformed/minified code that gets deployed to production. By uploading your source map, you allow Cloudflare to map the stack trace from exceptions onto the original source code making it easier to debug.
With no source maps uploaded: notice how all the Javascript has been minified to one file, so the stack trace is missing information on file name, shows incorrect line numbers, and incorrectly references
jsinstead of
ts.
With source maps uploaded: all methods reference the correct files and line numbers.
Uploading source maps and stack trace remapping happens out of band from the Worker execution, so source maps do not affect upload speed, bundle size, or cold starts. The remapped stack traces are accessible through Tail Workers, Workers Logs, and Workers Logpush.
To enable source maps, add the following to your Pages Function's or Worker's wrangler configuration:
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100739 Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927 N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 11PM UTC: Next.js has made further changes to address a smaller vulnerability introduced in the patches made to its middleware handling. Users should upgrade to Next.js versions
15.2.4,
14.2.26,
13.5.10or
12.3.6. If you are unable to immediately upgrade or are running an older version of Next.js, you can enable the WAF rule described in this changelog as a mitigation.
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 8PM UTC: Next.js has now backported the patch for this vulnerability ↗ to cover Next.js v12 and v13. Users on those versions will need to patch to
13.5.9and
12.3.5(respectively) to mitigate the vulnerability.
Update: Sat Mar 22nd, 4PM UTC: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.
We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.
This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.
To enable the rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Managed rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Click the three dots next to Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and choose Edit
- Scroll down and choose Browse Rules
- Search for CVE-2025-29927 (ruleId:
34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
- Change the Status to Enabled and the Action to Block. You can optionally set the rule to Log, to validate potential impact before enabling it. Log will not block requests.
- Click Next
- Scroll down and choose Save
This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version.
For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version.
To create a custom rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Give the rule a name - e.g.
next-js-CVE-2025-29927
- Set the matching parameters for the rule match any request where the
x-middleware-subrequestheader
existsper the rule expression below.
- Set the action to 'block'. If you want to observe the impact before blocking requests, set the action to 'log' (and edit the rule later).
- Deploy the rule.
We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability ↗ (
CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.
Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.
- This managed rule protects sites using Next.js on Workers and Pages, as well as sites using Cloudflare to protect Next.js applications hosted elsewhere.
- This rule has been made available (but not enabled by default) to all sites as part of our WAF Managed Ruleset and blocks requests that attempt to bypass authentication in Next.js applications.
- The vulnerability affects almost all Next.js versions, and has been fully patched in Next.js
14.2.26and
15.2.4. Earlier, interim releases did not fully patch this vulnerability.
- Users on older versions of Next.js (
11.1.4to
13.5.6) did not originally have a patch available, but this the patch for this vulnerability and a subsequent additional patch have been backported to Next.js versions
12.3.6and
13.5.10as of Monday, March 24th. Users on Next.js v11 will need to deploy the stated workaround or enable the WAF rule.
The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.
Smart Placement is smarter about running Workers and Pages Functions in the best locations
Smart Placement is a unique Cloudflare feature that can make decisions to move your Worker to run in a more optimal location (such as closer to a database). Instead of always running in the default location (the one closest to where the request is received), Smart Placement uses certain “heuristics” (rules and thresholds) to decide if a different location might be faster or more efficient.
Previously, if these heuristics weren't consistently met, your Worker would revert to running in the default location—even after it had been optimally placed. This meant that if your Worker received minimal traffic for a period of time, the system would reset to the default location, rather than remaining in the optimal one.
Now, once Smart Placement has identified and assigned an optimal location, temporarily dropping below the heuristic thresholds will not force a return to default locations. For example in the previous algorithm, a drop in requests for a few days might return to default locations and heuristics would have to be met again. This was problematic for workloads that made requests to a geographically located resource every few days or longer. In this scenario, your Worker would never get placed optimally. This is no longer the case.
We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.
This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.
The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API ↗, Google Gemini Live API ↗, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia ↗, and ElevenLabs ↗.
Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API ↗ using WebSockets:
Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.
We're excited to introduce the Cloudflare Zero Trust Secure DNS Locations Write role, designed to provide DNS filtering customers with granular control over third-party access when configuring their Protective DNS (PDNS) solutions.
Many DNS filtering customers rely on external service partners to manage their DNS location endpoints. This role allows you to grant access to external parties to administer DNS locations without overprovisioning their permissions.
Secure DNS Location Requirements:
-
Mandate usage of Bring your own DNS resolver IP addresses ↗ if available on the account.
-
Require source network filtering for IPv4/IPv6/DoT endpoints; token authentication or source network filtering for the DoH endpoint.
You can assign the new role via Cloudflare Dashboard (
Manage Accounts > Members) or via API. For more information, refer to the Secure DNS Locations documentation ↗.
-
Dozens of Cloudflare Terraform Provider resources now have proper drift detection
In Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, dozens of resources now have proper drift detection. Before this fix, these resources would indicate they needed to be updated or replaced — even if there was no real change. Now, you can rely on your
terraform planto only show what resources are expected to change.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- API Shield
- Argo Smart Routing
- Argo Tiered Caching
- Bot Management
- BYOIP
- D1
- DNS
- Email Routing
- Hyperdrive
- Observatory
- Pages
- R2
- Rules
- SSL/TLS
- Waiting Room
- Workers
- Zero Trust
Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values
In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema ↗ are now annotated with
x-sensitive: true. This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- Alerts and Audit Logs
- Device API
- DLP
- DNS
- Magic Visibility
- Magic WAN
- TLS Certs and Hostnames
- Tunnels
- Turnstile
- Workers
- Zaraz
Document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications and agents. Workers AI now provides the
toMarkdownutility method that developers can use to for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.
You can call this new tool using a binding by calling
env.AI.toMarkdown()or the using the REST API endpoint.
In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to
env.AI.toMarkdown(). The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.
This is the result:
See Markdown Conversion for more information on supported formats, REST API and pricing.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100736 Generic HTTP Request Smuggling N/A Disabled This is a New Detection
📝 We've renamed the Agents package to
agents!
If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to
agents-sdkwith
agents:
All future updates will be pushed to the new
agentspackage, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.
We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:
- You can now set
cors: truewhen using
routeAgentRequestto return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
- The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
useAgentChatbug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
- Experimental
/schedulemodule with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
- Changed the internal
zodschema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.
We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.
We've added a new
@unstable_callable()decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.
We've fixed a number of small bugs in the
agents-starter↗ project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.
If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the
agents-starterproject in two commands:
You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up
src/server.tsand
src/client.tsxto see how the Agents SDK is used.
We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:
- Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
- More Client API documentation that documents
useAgent,
useAgentChatand the new
@unstable_callableRPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
- New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.
Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the
agentspackage.
If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare ↗ and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.
- You can now set
Now, API Shield automatically labels your API inventory with API-specific risks so that you can track and manage risks to your APIs.
View these risks in Endpoint Management by label:
...or in Security Center Insights:
API Shield will scan for risks on your API inventory daily. Here are the new risks we're scanning for and automatically labelling:
- cf-risk-sensitive: applied if the customer is subscribed to the sensitive data detection ruleset and the WAF detects sensitive data returned on an endpoint in the last seven days.
- cf-risk-missing-auth: applied if the customer has configured a session ID and no successful requests to the endpoint contain the session ID.
- cf-risk-mixed-auth: applied if the customer has configured a session ID and some successful requests to the endpoint contain the session ID while some lack the session ID.
- cf-risk-missing-schema: added when a learned schema is available for an endpoint that has no active schema.
- cf-risk-error-anomaly: added when an endpoint experiences a recent increase in response errors over the last 24 hours.
- cf-risk-latency-anomaly: added when an endpoint experiences a recent increase in response latency over the last 24 hours.
- cf-risk-size-anomaly: added when an endpoint experiences a spike in response body size over the last 24 hours.
In addition, API Shield has two new 'beta' scans for Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) attacks. If you're in the beta, you will see the following two labels when API Shield suspects an endpoint is suffering from a BOLA vulnerability:
- cf-risk-bola-enumeration: added when an endpoint experiences successful responses with drastic differences in the number of unique elements requested by different user sessions.
- cf-risk-bola-pollution: added when an endpoint experiences successful responses where parameters are found in multiple places in the request.
We are currently accepting more customers into our beta. Contact your account team if you are interested in BOLA attack detection for your API.
Refer to the blog post ↗ for more information about Cloudflare's expanded posture management capabilities.
Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.
We have now introduced the following endpoints:
/leaked_credential_checks/summary/{dimension}: Retrieves summaries of HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.
/leaked_credential_checks/timeseries_groups/{dimension}: Retrieves timeseries data for HTTP authentication requests distribution across two different dimensions.
The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:
compromised: Credential status (clean vs. compromised).
bot_class: Bot class (human vs. bot).
Dive deeper into leaked credential detection in this blog post ↗ and learn more about the expanded Radar security insights in our blog post ↗.
-
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100725
Fortinet FortiManager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42791, CVE:CVE-2024-23666
Log Block Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100726 Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8190 Log Block Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100727 Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-20198 Log Block Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100728 Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46938 Log Block Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100729 Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-33160 Log Block Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100730
Pentaho - Template Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-43769, CVE:CVE-2022-43939
Log Block Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100700 Apache SSRF vulnerability CVE-2021-40438 N/A Block
Workers AI is excited to add 4 new models to the catalog, including 2 brand new classes of models with a text-to-speech and reranker model. Introducing:
- @cf/baai/bge-m3 - a multi-lingual embeddings model that supports over 100 languages. It can also simultaneously perform dense retrieval, multi-vector retrieval, and sparse retrieval, with the ability to process inputs of different granularities.
- @cf/baai/bge-reranker-base - our first reranker model! Rerankers are a type of text classification model that takes a query and context, and outputs a similarity score between the two. When used in RAG systems, you can use a reranker after the initial vector search to find the most relevant documents to return to a user by reranking the outputs.
- @cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo - a faster, more accurate speech-to-text model. This model was added earlier but is graduating out of beta with pricing included today.
- @cf/myshell-ai/melotts - our first text-to-speech model that allows users to generate an MP3 with voice audio from inputted text.
Pricing is available for each of these models on the Workers AI pricing page.
This docs update includes a few minor bug fixes to the model schema for llama-guard, llama-3.2-1b, which you can review on the product changelog.
Try it out and let us know what you think! Stay tuned for more models in the coming days.
You can now access bindings from anywhere in your Worker by importing the
envobject from
cloudflare:workers.
Previously,
envcould only be accessed during a request. This meant that bindings could not be used in the top-level context of a Worker.
Now, you can import
envand access bindings such as secrets or environment variables in the initial setup for your Worker:
Additionally,
envwas normally accessed as a argument to a Worker's entrypoint handler, such as
fetch. This meant that if you needed to access a binding from a deeply nested function, you had to pass
envas an argument through many functions to get it to the right spot. This could be cumbersome in complex codebases.
Now, you can access the bindings from anywhere in your codebase without passing
envas an argument:
For more information, see documentation on accessing
env.
You can now retry your Cloudflare Pages and Workers builds directly from GitHub. No need to switch to the Cloudflare Dashboard for a simple retry!
Let’s say you push a commit, but your build fails due to a spurious error like a network timeout. Instead of going to the Cloudflare Dashboard to manually retry, you can now rerun the build with just a few clicks inside GitHub, keeping you inside your workflow.
For Pages and Workers projects connected to a GitHub repository:
- When a build fails, go to your GitHub repository or pull request
- Select the failed Check Run for the build
- Select "Details" on the Check Run
- Select "Rerun" to trigger a retry build for that commit
Learn more about Pages Builds and Workers Builds.
A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store ↗. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved in-app error messages.
- Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
- Fixed an issue preventing admin split tunnel settings taking priority for traffic from certain applications.
A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store ↗. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved in-app error messages.
- Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements.