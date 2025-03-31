 Skip to content
hero image

  1. WARP client for Linux (version 2025.2.600.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
    • WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.
    • Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
    • Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.

  1. New Pause & Purge APIs for Queues

    Queues

    Queues now supports the ability to pause message delivery and/or purge (delete) messages on a queue. These operations can be useful when:

    • Your consumer has a bug or downtime, and you want to temporarily stop messages from being processed while you fix the bug
    • You have pushed invalid messages to a queue due to a code change during development, and you want to clean up the backlog
    • Your queue has a backlog that is stale and you want to clean it up to allow new messages to be consumed

    To pause a queue using Wrangler, run the pause-delivery command. Paused queues continue to receive messages. And you can easily unpause a queue using the resume-delivery command.

    Pause and resume a queue
    $ wrangler queues pause-delivery my-queue
    Pausing message delivery for queue my-queue.
    Paused message delivery for queue my-queue.
    

    $ wrangler queues resume-delivery my-queue
    Resuming message delivery for queue my-queue.
    Resumed message delivery for queue my-queue.

    Purging a queue permanently deletes all messages in the queue. Unlike pausing, purging is an irreversible operation:

    Purge a queue
    $ wrangler queues purge my-queue
     This operation will permanently delete all the messages in queue my-queue. Type my-queue to proceed.  my-queue
    Purged queue 'my-queue'

    You can also do these operations using the Queues REST API, or the dashboard page for a queue.

    Pause and purge using the dashboard

    This feature is available on all new and existing queues. Head over to the pause and purge documentation to learn more. And if you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.

  1. Register and renew .ai and .shop domains at cost

    Registrar
    Example search for .ai domains

    Cloudflare Registrar now supports .ai and .shop domains. These are two of our most highly-requested top-level domains (TLDs) and are great additions to the 300+ other TLDs we support.

    Starting today, customers can:

    • Register and renew these domains at cost without any markups or add-on fees
    • Enjoy best-in-class security and performance with native integrations with Cloudflare DNS, CDN, and SSL services like one-click DNSSEC
    • Combat domain hijacking with Custom Domain Protection (available on enterprise plans)

    We can't wait to see what AI and e-commerce projects you deploy on Cloudflare. To get started, transfer your domains to Cloudflare or search for new ones to register.

  1. Audit logs (version 2) - Beta Release

    Audit Logs

    The latest version of audit logs streamlines audit logging by automatically capturing all user and system actions performed through the Cloudflare Dashboard or public APIs. This update leverages Cloudflare’s existing API Shield to generate audit logs based on OpenAPI schemas, ensuring a more consistent and automated logging process.

    Availability: Audit logs (version 2) is now in Beta, with support limited to API access.

    Use the following API endpoint to retrieve audit logs:

    JavaScript
    GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/logs/audit?since=<date>&before=<date>

    You can access detailed documentation for audit logs (version 2) Beta API release here.

    Key Improvements in the Beta Release:

    • Automated & standardized logging: Logs are now generated automatically using a standardized system, replacing manual, team-dependent logging. This ensures consistency across all Cloudflare services.

    • Expanded product coverage: Increased audit log coverage from 75% to 95%. Key API endpoints such as /accounts, /zones, and /organizations are now included.

    • Granular filtering: Logs now follow a uniform format, enabling precise filtering by actions, users, methods, and resources—allowing for faster and more efficient investigations.

    • Enhanced context and traceability: Each log entry now includes detailed context, such as the authentication method used, the interface (API or Dashboard) through which the action was performed, and mappings to Cloudflare Ray IDs for better traceability.

    • Comprehensive activity capture: Expanded logging to include GET requests and failed attempts, ensuring that all critical activities are recorded.

    Known Limitations in Beta

    • Error handling for the API is not implemented.
    • There may be gaps or missing entries in the available audit logs.
    • UI is unavailable in this Beta release.
    • System-level logs and User-Activity logs are not included.

    Support for these features is coming as part of the GA release later this year. For more details, including a sample audit log, check out our blog post: Introducing Automatic Audit Logs

  1. Updates to Account Home - Quick actions, traffic insights, Workers projects, and more

    Cloudflare Fundamentals
    Updated Account Home

    Recently, Account Home has been updated to streamline your workflows:

    • Recent Workers projects: You'll now find your projects readily accessible from a new Developer Platform tab on Account Home. See recently-modified projects and explore what you can work our developer-focused products.

    • Traffic and security insights: Get a snapshot of domain performance at a glance with key metrics and trends.

    • Quick actions: You can now perform common actions for your account, domains, and even Workers in just 1-2 clicks from the 3-dot menu.

    • Keep starred domains front and center: Now, when you filter for starred domains on Account Home, we'll save your preference so you'll continue to only see starred domains by default.

    We can't wait for you to take the new Account Home for a spin.

    For more info:

  1. Run Workers for up to 5 minutes of CPU-time

    Workers

    You can now run a Worker for up to 5 minutes of CPU time for each request.

    Previously, each Workers request ran for a maximum of 30 seconds of CPU time — that is the time that a Worker is actually performing a task (we still allowed unlimited wall-clock time, in case you were waiting on slow resources). This meant that some compute-intensive tasks were impossible to do with a Worker. For instance, you might want to take the cryptographic hash of a large file from R2. If this computation ran for over 30 seconds, the Worker request would have timed out.

    By default, Workers are still limited to 30 seconds of CPU time. This protects developers from incurring accidental cost due to buggy code.

    By changing the cpu_ms value in your Wrangler configuration, you can opt in to any value up to 300,000 (5 minutes).

    {
      // ...rest of your configuration...
      "limits": {
        "cpu_ms": 300000,
      },
      // ...rest of your configuration...
    }

    For more information on the updates limits, see the documentation on Wrangler configuration for cpu_ms and on Workers CPU time limits.

    For building long-running tasks on Cloudflare, we also recommend checking out Workflows and Queues.

  1. Source Maps are Generally Available

    Workers

    Source maps are now Generally Available (GA). You can now be uploaded with a maximum gzipped size of 15 MB. Previously, the maximum size limit was 15 MB uncompressed.

    Source maps help map between the original source code and the transformed/minified code that gets deployed to production. By uploading your source map, you allow Cloudflare to map the stack trace from exceptions onto the original source code making it easier to debug.

    Stack Trace without Source Map remapping

    With no source maps uploaded: notice how all the Javascript has been minified to one file, so the stack trace is missing information on file name, shows incorrect line numbers, and incorrectly references js instead of ts.

    Stack Trace with Source Map remapping

    With source maps uploaded: all methods reference the correct files and line numbers.

    Uploading source maps and stack trace remapping happens out of band from the Worker execution, so source maps do not affect upload speed, bundle size, or cold starts. The remapped stack traces are accessible through Tail Workers, Workers Logs, and Workers Logpush.

    To enable source maps, add the following to your Pages Function's or Worker's wrangler configuration:

    {
      "upload_source_maps": true
    }

  1. WAF Release - 2025-03-22 - Emergency

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100739Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection

  1. New Managed WAF rule for Next.js CVE-2025-29927.

    Workers Pages WAF

    Update: Mon Mar 24th, 11PM UTC: Next.js has made further changes to address a smaller vulnerability introduced in the patches made to its middleware handling. Users should upgrade to Next.js versions 15.2.4, 14.2.26, 13.5.10 or 12.3.6. If you are unable to immediately upgrade or are running an older version of Next.js, you can enable the WAF rule described in this changelog as a mitigation.

    Update: Mon Mar 24th, 8PM UTC: Next.js has now backported the patch for this vulnerability to cover Next.js v12 and v13. Users on those versions will need to patch to 13.5.9 and 12.3.5 (respectively) to mitigate the vulnerability.

    Update: Sat Mar 22nd, 4PM UTC: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.

    We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.

    This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.

    To enable the rule:

    1. Head to Security > WAF > Managed rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
    2. Click the three dots next to Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and choose Edit
    3. Scroll down and choose Browse Rules
    4. Search for CVE-2025-29927 (ruleId: 34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
    5. Change the Status to Enabled and the Action to Block. You can optionally set the rule to Log, to validate potential impact before enabling it. Log will not block requests.
    6. Click Next
    7. Scroll down and choose Save
    Enable the CVE-2025-29927 rule

    This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.

    Create a WAF rule (manual)

    For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version.

    To create a custom rule:

    1. Head to Security > WAF > Custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
    2. Give the rule a name - e.g. next-js-CVE-2025-29927
    3. Set the matching parameters for the rule match any request where the x-middleware-subrequest header exists per the rule expression below.
    Terminal window
    (len(http.request.headers["x-middleware-subrequest"]) > 0)
    1. Set the action to 'block'. If you want to observe the impact before blocking requests, set the action to 'log' (and edit the rule later).
    2. Deploy the rule.
    Next.js CVE-2025-29927 WAF rule

    Next.js CVE-2025-29927

    We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.

    Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.

    • This managed rule protects sites using Next.js on Workers and Pages, as well as sites using Cloudflare to protect Next.js applications hosted elsewhere.
    • This rule has been made available (but not enabled by default) to all sites as part of our WAF Managed Ruleset and blocks requests that attempt to bypass authentication in Next.js applications.
    • The vulnerability affects almost all Next.js versions, and has been fully patched in Next.js 14.2.26 and 15.2.4. Earlier, interim releases did not fully patch this vulnerability.
    • Users on older versions of Next.js (11.1.4 to 13.5.6) did not originally have a patch available, but this the patch for this vulnerability and a subsequent additional patch have been backported to Next.js versions 12.3.6 and 13.5.10 as of Monday, March 24th. Users on Next.js v11 will need to deploy the stated workaround or enable the WAF rule.

    The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the x-middleware-subrequest header regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.

  1. Smart Placement is smarter about running Workers and Pages Functions in the best locations

    Workers Pages

    Smart Placement is a unique Cloudflare feature that can make decisions to move your Worker to run in a more optimal location (such as closer to a database). Instead of always running in the default location (the one closest to where the request is received), Smart Placement uses certain “heuristics” (rules and thresholds) to decide if a different location might be faster or more efficient.

    Previously, if these heuristics weren't consistently met, your Worker would revert to running in the default location—even after it had been optimally placed. This meant that if your Worker received minimal traffic for a period of time, the system would reset to the default location, rather than remaining in the optimal one.

    Now, once Smart Placement has identified and assigned an optimal location, temporarily dropping below the heuristic thresholds will not force a return to default locations. For example in the previous algorithm, a drop in requests for a few days might return to default locations and heuristics would have to be met again. This was problematic for workloads that made requests to a geographically located resource every few days or longer. In this scenario, your Worker would never get placed optimally. This is no longer the case.

  1. AI Gateway launches Realtime WebSockets API

    AI Gateway

    We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.

    This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.

    The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API, Google Gemini Live API, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia, and ElevenLabs.

    Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API using WebSockets:

    OpenAI Realtime API example
    import WebSocket from "ws";
    

    const url =
      "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/openai?model=gpt-4o-realtime-preview-2024-12-17";
    const ws = new WebSocket(url, {
      headers: {
        "cf-aig-authorization": process.env.CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY,
        Authorization: "Bearer " + process.env.OPENAI_API_KEY,
        "OpenAI-Beta": "realtime=v1",
      },
    });
    

    ws.on("open", () => console.log("Connected to server."));
    ws.on("message", (message) => console.log(JSON.parse(message.toString())));
    

    ws.send(
      JSON.stringify({
        type: "response.create",
        response: { modalities: ["text"], instructions: "Tell me a joke" },
      }),
    );

    Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.

  1. Secure DNS Locations Management User Role

    Gateway

    We're excited to introduce the Cloudflare Zero Trust Secure DNS Locations Write role, designed to provide DNS filtering customers with granular control over third-party access when configuring their Protective DNS (PDNS) solutions.

    Many DNS filtering customers rely on external service partners to manage their DNS location endpoints. This role allows you to grant access to external parties to administer DNS locations without overprovisioning their permissions.

    Secure DNS Location Requirements:

    • Mandate usage of Bring your own DNS resolver IP addresses if available on the account.

    • Require source network filtering for IPv4/IPv6/DoT endpoints; token authentication or source network filtering for the DoH endpoint.

    You can assign the new role via Cloudflare Dashboard (Manage Accounts > Members) or via API. For more information, refer to the Secure DNS Locations documentation.

  1. Dozens of Cloudflare Terraform Provider resources now have proper drift detection

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    In Cloudflare Terraform Provider versions 5.2.0 and above, dozens of resources now have proper drift detection. Before this fix, these resources would indicate they needed to be updated or replaced — even if there was no real change. Now, you can rely on your terraform plan to only show what resources are expected to change.

    This issue affected resources related to these products and features:

    • API Shield
    • Argo Smart Routing
    • Argo Tiered Caching
    • Bot Management
    • BYOIP
    • D1
    • DNS
    • Email Routing
    • Hyperdrive
    • Observatory
    • Pages
    • R2
    • Rules
    • SSL/TLS
    • Waiting Room
    • Workers
    • Zero Trust

  1. Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema are now annotated with x-sensitive: true. This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.

    This issue affected resources related to these products and features:

    • Alerts and Audit Logs
    • Device API
    • DLP
    • DNS
    • Magic Visibility
    • Magic WAN
    • TLS Certs and Hostnames
    • Tunnels
    • Turnstile
    • Workers
    • Zaraz

  1. Markdown conversion in Workers AI

    Workers AI

    Document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications and agents. Workers AI now provides the toMarkdown utility method that developers can use to for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.

    You can call this new tool using a binding by calling env.AI.toMarkdown() or the using the REST API endpoint.

    In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to env.AI.toMarkdown(). The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.

    TypeScript
    import { Env } from "./env";
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
        // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/somatosensory.pdf
        const pdf = await env.R2.get("somatosensory.pdf");
    

        // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/cat.jpeg
        const cat = await env.R2.get("cat.jpeg");
    

        return Response.json(
          await env.AI.toMarkdown([
            {
              name: "somatosensory.pdf",
              blob: new Blob([await pdf.arrayBuffer()], {
                type: "application/octet-stream",
              }),
            },
            {
              name: "cat.jpeg",
              blob: new Blob([await cat.arrayBuffer()], {
                type: "application/octet-stream",
              }),
            },
          ]),
        );
      },
    };

    This is the result:

    [
      {
        "name": "somatosensory.pdf",
        "mimeType": "application/pdf",
        "format": "markdown",
        "tokens": 0,
        "data": "# somatosensory.pdf\n## Metadata\n- PDFFormatVersion=1.4\n- IsLinearized=false\n- IsAcroFormPresent=false\n- IsXFAPresent=false\n- IsCollectionPresent=false\n- IsSignaturesPresent=false\n- Producer=Prince 20150210 (www.princexml.com)\n- Title=Anatomy of the Somatosensory System\n\n## Contents\n### Page 1\nThis is a sample document to showcase..."
      },
      {
        "name": "cat.jpeg",
        "mimeType": "image/jpeg",
        "format": "markdown",
        "tokens": 0,
        "data": "The image is a close-up photograph of Grumpy Cat, a cat with a distinctive grumpy expression and piercing blue eyes. The cat has a brown face with a white stripe down its nose, and its ears are pointed upright. Its fur is light brown and darker around the face, with a pink nose and mouth. The cat's eyes are blue and slanted downward, giving it a perpetually grumpy appearance. The background is blurred, but it appears to be a dark brown color. Overall, the image is a humorous and iconic representation of the popular internet meme character, Grumpy Cat. The cat's facial expression and posture convey a sense of displeasure or annoyance, making it a relatable and entertaining image for many people."
      }
    ]

    See Markdown Conversion for more information on supported formats, REST API and pricing.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-03-19 - Emergency

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100736Generic HTTP Request SmugglingN/ADisabledThis is a New Detection

  1. npm i agents

    Agents Workers
    npm i agents

    agents-sdk -> agents Updated

    📝 We've renamed the Agents package to agents!

    If you've already been building with the Agents SDK, you can update your dependencies to use the new package name, and replace references to agents-sdk with agents:

    Terminal window
    # Install the new package
    npm i agents
    Terminal window
    # Remove the old (deprecated) package
    npm uninstall agents-sdk
    

    # Find instances of the old package name in your codebase
    grep -r 'agents-sdk' .
    # Replace instances of the old package name with the new one
    # (or use find-replace in your editor)
    sed -i 's/agents-sdk/agents/g' $(grep -rl 'agents-sdk' .)

    All future updates will be pushed to the new agents package, and the older package has been marked as deprecated.

    Agents SDK updates New

    We've added a number of big new features to the Agents SDK over the past few weeks, including:

    • You can now set cors: true when using routeAgentRequest to return permissive default CORS headers to Agent responses.
    • The regular client now syncs state on the agent (just like the React version).
    • useAgentChat bug fixes for passing headers/credentials, including properly clearing cache on unmount.
    • Experimental /schedule module with a prompt/schema for adding scheduling to your app (with evals!).
    • Changed the internal zod schema to be compatible with the limitations of Google's Gemini models by removing the discriminated union, allowing you to use Gemini models with the scheduling API.

    We've also fixed a number of bugs with state synchronization and the React hooks.

    JavaScript
    // via https://github.com/cloudflare/agents/tree/main/examples/cross-domain
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        return (
          // Set { cors: true } to enable CORS headers.
          (await routeAgentRequest(request, env, { cors: true })) ||
          new Response("Not found", { status: 404 })
        );
      },
    };

    Call Agent methods from your client code New

    We've added a new @unstable_callable() decorator for defining methods that can be called directly from clients. This allows you call methods from within your client code: you can call methods (with arguments) and get native JavaScript objects back.

    JavaScript
    // server.ts
    import { unstable_callable, Agent } from "agents";
    export class Rpc extends Agent {
      // Use the decorator to define a callable method
      @unstable_callable({
        description: "rpc test",
      })
      async getHistory() {
        return this.sql`SELECT * FROM history ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 10`;
      }
    }

    agents-starter Updated

    We've fixed a number of small bugs in the agents-starter project — a real-time, chat-based example application with tool-calling & human-in-the-loop built using the Agents SDK. The starter has also been upgraded to use the latest wrangler v4 release.

    If you're new to Agents, you can install and run the agents-starter project in two commands:

    Terminal window
    # Install it
    $ npm create cloudflare@latest agents-starter -- --template="cloudflare/agents-starter"
    # Run it
    $ npm run start

    You can use the starter as a template for your own Agents projects: open up src/server.ts and src/client.tsx to see how the Agents SDK is used.

    More documentation Updated

    We've heard your feedback on the Agents SDK documentation, and we're shipping more API reference material and usage examples, including:

    • Expanded API reference documentation, covering the methods and properties exposed by the Agents SDK, as well as more usage examples.
    • More Client API documentation that documents useAgent, useAgentChat and the new @unstable_callable RPC decorator exposed by the SDK.
    • New documentation on how to route requests to agents and (optionally) authenticate clients before they connect to your Agents.

    Note that the Agents SDK is continually growing: the type definitions included in the SDK will always include the latest APIs exposed by the agents package.

    If you're still wondering what Agents are, read our blog on building AI Agents on Cloudflare and/or visit the Agents documentation to learn more.

  1. New API Posture Management for API Shield

    API Shield

    Now, API Shield automatically labels your API inventory with API-specific risks so that you can track and manage risks to your APIs.

    View these risks in Endpoint Management by label:

    A list of endpoint management labels

    ...or in Security Center Insights:

    An example security center insight

    API Shield will scan for risks on your API inventory daily. Here are the new risks we're scanning for and automatically labelling:

    • cf-risk-sensitive: applied if the customer is subscribed to the sensitive data detection ruleset and the WAF detects sensitive data returned on an endpoint in the last seven days.
    • cf-risk-missing-auth: applied if the customer has configured a session ID and no successful requests to the endpoint contain the session ID.
    • cf-risk-mixed-auth: applied if the customer has configured a session ID and some successful requests to the endpoint contain the session ID while some lack the session ID.
    • cf-risk-missing-schema: added when a learned schema is available for an endpoint that has no active schema.
    • cf-risk-error-anomaly: added when an endpoint experiences a recent increase in response errors over the last 24 hours.
    • cf-risk-latency-anomaly: added when an endpoint experiences a recent increase in response latency over the last 24 hours.
    • cf-risk-size-anomaly: added when an endpoint experiences a spike in response body size over the last 24 hours.

    In addition, API Shield has two new 'beta' scans for Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) attacks. If you're in the beta, you will see the following two labels when API Shield suspects an endpoint is suffering from a BOLA vulnerability:

    • cf-risk-bola-enumeration: added when an endpoint experiences successful responses with drastic differences in the number of unique elements requested by different user sessions.
    • cf-risk-bola-pollution: added when an endpoint experiences successful responses where parameters are found in multiple places in the request.

    We are currently accepting more customers into our beta. Contact your account team if you are interested in BOLA attack detection for your API.

    Refer to the blog post for more information about Cloudflare's expanded posture management capabilities.

  1. Leaked Credentials Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Radar has expanded its security insights, providing visibility into aggregate trends in authentication requests, including the detection of leaked credentials through leaked credentials detection scans.

    We have now introduced the following endpoints:

    The following dimensions are available, displaying the distribution of HTTP authentication requests based on:

    • compromised: Credential status (clean vs. compromised).
    • bot_class: Bot class (human vs. bot).

    Dive deeper into leaked credential detection in this blog post and learn more about the expanded Radar security insights in our blog post.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-03-17

    WAF
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100725

    Fortinet FortiManager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-42791, CVE:CVE-2024-23666

    		LogBlock
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100726Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8190LogBlock
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100727Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-20198LogBlock
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100728Sitecore - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46938LogBlock
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100729Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-33160LogBlock
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100730

    Pentaho - Template Injection - CVE:CVE-2022-43769, CVE:CVE-2022-43939

    		LogBlock
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100700Apache SSRF vulnerability CVE-2021-40438N/ABlock

  1. New models in Workers AI

    Workers AI

    Workers AI is excited to add 4 new models to the catalog, including 2 brand new classes of models with a text-to-speech and reranker model. Introducing:

    • @cf/baai/bge-m3 - a multi-lingual embeddings model that supports over 100 languages. It can also simultaneously perform dense retrieval, multi-vector retrieval, and sparse retrieval, with the ability to process inputs of different granularities.
    • @cf/baai/bge-reranker-base - our first reranker model! Rerankers are a type of text classification model that takes a query and context, and outputs a similarity score between the two. When used in RAG systems, you can use a reranker after the initial vector search to find the most relevant documents to return to a user by reranking the outputs.
    • @cf/openai/whisper-large-v3-turbo - a faster, more accurate speech-to-text model. This model was added earlier but is graduating out of beta with pricing included today.
    • @cf/myshell-ai/melotts - our first text-to-speech model that allows users to generate an MP3 with voice audio from inputted text.

    Pricing is available for each of these models on the Workers AI pricing page.

    This docs update includes a few minor bug fixes to the model schema for llama-guard, llama-3.2-1b, which you can review on the product changelog.

    Try it out and let us know what you think! Stay tuned for more models in the coming days.

  1. Import `env` to access bindings in your Worker's global scope

    Workers

    You can now access bindings from anywhere in your Worker by importing the env object from cloudflare:workers.

    Previously, env could only be accessed during a request. This meant that bindings could not be used in the top-level context of a Worker.

    Now, you can import env and access bindings such as secrets or environment variables in the initial setup for your Worker:

    JavaScript
    import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";
    import ApiClient from "example-api-client";
    

    // API_KEY and LOG_LEVEL now usable in top-level scope
    const apiClient = ApiClient.new({ apiKey: env.API_KEY });
    const LOG_LEVEL = env.LOG_LEVEL || "info";
    

    export default {
      fetch(req) {
        // you can use apiClient or LOG_LEVEL, configured before any request is handled
      },
    };

    Additionally, env was normally accessed as a argument to a Worker's entrypoint handler, such as fetch. This meant that if you needed to access a binding from a deeply nested function, you had to pass env as an argument through many functions to get it to the right spot. This could be cumbersome in complex codebases.

    Now, you can access the bindings from anywhere in your codebase without passing env as an argument:

    JavaScript
    // helpers.js
    import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";
    

    // env is *not* an argument to this function
    export async function getValue(key) {
      let prefix = env.KV_PREFIX;
      return await env.KV.get(`${prefix}-${key}`);
    }

    For more information, see documentation on accessing env.

  1. Retry Pages & Workers Builds Directly from GitHub

    Workers Pages

    You can now retry your Cloudflare Pages and Workers builds directly from GitHub. No need to switch to the Cloudflare Dashboard for a simple retry!

    Workers Builds GitHub Reruns

    Let’s say you push a commit, but your build fails due to a spurious error like a network timeout. Instead of going to the Cloudflare Dashboard to manually retry, you can now rerun the build with just a few clicks inside GitHub, keeping you inside your workflow.

    For Pages and Workers projects connected to a GitHub repository:

    1. When a build fails, go to your GitHub repository or pull request
    2. Select the failed Check Run for the build
    3. Select "Details" on the Check Run
    4. Select "Rerun" to trigger a retry build for that commit

    Learn more about Pages Builds and Workers Builds.

  1. Cloudflare One Agent for Android (version 2.4)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improved in-app error messages.
    • Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
    • Fixed an issue preventing admin split tunnel settings taking priority for traffic from certain applications.

  1. Cloudflare One Agent for iOS (version 1.10)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improved in-app error messages.
    • Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.
    • Bug fixes and performance improvements.
