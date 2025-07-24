Gateway HTTP Filtering on all ports available in open BETA

Gateway can now apply HTTP filtering to all proxied HTTP requests, not just traffic on standard HTTP ( 80 ) and HTTPS ( 443 ) ports. This means all requests can now be filtered by A/V scanning, file sandboxing, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and more.

You can turn this setting on by going to Settings > Network > Firewall and choosing Inspect on all ports.

To learn more, refer to Inspect on all ports (Beta).