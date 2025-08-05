OpenAI open models now available on Workers AI

We're thrilled to be a Day 0 partner with OpenAI ↗ to bring their latest open models ↗ to Workers AI, including support for Responses API, Code Interpreter, and Web Search (coming soon).

Get started with the new models at @cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b and @cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b . Check out the blog ↗ for more details about the new models, and the gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b model pages for more information about pricing and context windows.

Responses API

If you call the model through:

Workers Binding, it will accept/return Responses API – env.AI.run(“@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b”)

REST API on /run endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/run/@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b

endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – REST API on new /responses endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses

endpoint, it will accept/return Responses API – REST API for OpenAI Compatible endpoint, it will return Chat Completions (coming soon) – https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/chat/completions

curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/ai/v1/responses \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ -d '{ "model": "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b", "reasoning": {"effort": "medium"}, "input": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What are the benefits of open-source models?" } ] }'

Code Interpreter

The model is natively trained to support stateful code execution, and we've implemented support for this feature using our Sandbox SDK ↗ and Containers ↗. Cloudflare's Developer Platform is uniquely positioned to support this feature, so we're very excited to bring our products together to support this new use case.

Web Search (coming soon)

We are working to implement Web Search for the model, where users can bring their own Exa API Key so the model can browse the Internet.