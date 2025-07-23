WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.943.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

For macOS deployments, the WARP client can now be managed using an mdm.xml file placed in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml . This new configuration option offers an alternative to the still supported method of deploying a managed plist through an MDM solution.

Known issues