WARP client for Windows (version 2025.6.824.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.

Known issues