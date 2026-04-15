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Playwright

Playwright is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it is commonly used to write frontend tests, create screenshots, or crawl pages.

The Workers team forked a version of Playwright that was modified to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Run.

Our version is open sourced and can be found in Cloudflare's fork of Playwright. The npm package can be installed from npmjs as @cloudflare/playwright:

npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright

Use Playwright in a Worker

In this example, you will run Playwright tests in a Cloudflare Worker using the todomvc application.

If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, select Deploy to Cloudflare below.

Deploy to Cloudflare

Make sure you have the browser binding configured in your Wrangler configuration file:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "cloudflare-playwright-example",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "workers_dev": true,
  "compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"],
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-04-15",
  "upload_source_maps": true,
  "browser": {
    "binding": "MYBROWSER",
  },
}

Install the npm package:

npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright

Let's look at some examples of how to use Playwright:

Take a screenshot

Using browser automation to take screenshots of web pages is a common use case. This script tells the browser to navigate to https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc, create some items, take a screenshot of the page, and return the image in the response.

TypeScript
import { launch } from "@cloudflare/playwright";


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const browser = await launch(env.MYBROWSER);
    const page = await browser.newPage();


    await page.goto("https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc");


    const TODO_ITEMS = [
      "buy some cheese",
      "feed the cat",
      "book a doctors appointment",
    ];


    const newTodo = page.getByPlaceholder("What needs to be done?");
    for (const item of TODO_ITEMS) {
      await newTodo.fill(item);
      await newTodo.press("Enter");
    }


    const img = await page.screenshot();
    await browser.close();


    return new Response(img, {
      headers: {
        "Content-Type": "image/png",
      },
    });
  },
};

Trace

A Playwright trace is a detailed log of your workflow execution that captures information like user clicks and navigation actions, screenshots of the page, and any console messages generated and used for debugging. Developers can take a trace.zip file and either open it locally or upload it to the Playwright Trace Viewer, a GUI tool that helps you explore the data.

Here's an example of a worker generating a trace file:

TypeScript
import fs from "fs";
import { launch } from "@cloudflare/playwright";


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const browser = await launch(env.MYBROWSER);
    const page = await browser.newPage();


    // Start tracing before navigating to the page
    await page.context().tracing.start({ screenshots: true, snapshots: true });


    await page.goto("https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc");


    const TODO_ITEMS = [
      "buy some cheese",
      "feed the cat",
      "book a doctors appointment",
    ];


    const newTodo = page.getByPlaceholder("What needs to be done?");
    for (const item of TODO_ITEMS) {
      await newTodo.fill(item);
      await newTodo.press("Enter");
    }


    // Stop tracing and save the trace to a zip file
    await page.context().tracing.stop({ path: "trace.zip" });
    await browser.close();
    const file = await fs.promises.readFile("trace.zip");


    return new Response(file, {
      status: 200,
      headers: {
        "Content-Type": "application/zip",
      },
    });
  },
};

Assertions

One of the most common use cases for using Playwright is software testing. Playwright includes test assertion features in its APIs; refer to Assertions in the Playwright documentation for details. Here's an example of a Worker doing expect() test assertions of the todomvc demo page:

TypeScript
import { launch } from "@cloudflare/playwright";
import { expect } from "@cloudflare/playwright/test";


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const browser = await launch(env.MYBROWSER);
    const page = await browser.newPage();


    await page.goto("https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc");


    const TODO_ITEMS = [
      "buy some cheese",
      "feed the cat",
      "book a doctors appointment",
    ];


    const newTodo = page.getByPlaceholder("What needs to be done?");
    for (const item of TODO_ITEMS) {
      await newTodo.fill(item);
      await newTodo.press("Enter");
    }


    await expect(page.getByTestId("todo-title")).toHaveCount(TODO_ITEMS.length);


    await Promise.all(
      TODO_ITEMS.map((value, index) =>
        expect(page.getByTestId("todo-title").nth(index)).toHaveText(value),
      ),
    );
  },
};

Storage state

Playwright supports storage state to obtain and persist cookies and other storage data. In this example, you will use storage state to persist cookies and other storage data in Workers KV.

First, ensure you have a KV namespace. You can create a new one with:

Terminal window
npx wrangler kv namespace create KV

Then, add the KV namespace to your Wrangler configuration file:

JSONC
{
  "name": "storage-state-examples",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"],
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-04-15",
  "browser": {
    "binding": "MYBROWSER",
  },
  "kv_namespaces": [
    {
      "binding": "KV",
      "id": "<YOUR-KV-NAMESPACE-ID>",
    },
  ],
}

Now, you can use the storage state to persist cookies and other storage data in KV:

src/index.ts
// gets persisted storage state from KV or undefined if it does not exist
const storageStateJson = await env.KV.get("storageState");
const storageState = storageStateJson
  ? ((await JSON.parse(
      storageStateJson,
    )) as BrowserContextOptions["storageState"])
  : undefined;


await using browser = await launch(env.MYBROWSER);
// creates a new context with storage state persisted in KV
await using context = await browser.newContext({ storageState });


await using page = await context.newPage();


// do some actions on the page that may update client-side storage


// gets updated storage state: cookies, localStorage, and IndexedDB
const updatedStorageState = await context.storageState({ indexedDB: true });


// persists updated storage state in KV
await env.KV.put("storageState", JSON.stringify(updatedStorageState));

Keep Alive

If users omit the browser.close() statement, the browser instance will stay open, ready to be connected to again and re-used but it will, by default, close automatically after 1 minute of inactivity. Users can optionally extend this idle time up to 10 minutes, by using the keep_alive option, set in milliseconds:

JavaScript
const browser = await playwright.launch(env.MYBROWSER, { keep_alive: 600000 });

Using the above, the browser will stay open for up to 10 minutes, even if inactive.

Session Reuse

The best way to improve the performance of your Browser Run Worker is to reuse sessions by keeping the browser open after you have finished with it, and connecting to that session each time you have a new request. Playwright handles browser.close differently from Puppeteer. In Playwright, if the browser was obtained using a connect session, the session will disconnect. If the browser was obtained using a launch session, the session will close.

JavaScript
import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";
import { acquire, connect } from "@cloudflare/playwright";


async function reuseSameSession() {
  // acquires a new session
  const { sessionId } = await acquire(env.BROWSER);


  for (let i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
    // connects to the session that was previously acquired
    const browser = await connect(env.BROWSER, sessionId);


    // ...


    // this will disconnect the browser from the session, but the session will be kept alive
    await browser.close();
  }
}

Set a custom user agent

To specify a custom user agent in Playwright, set it in the options when creating a new browser context with browser.newContext(). All pages subsequently created from this context will use the new user agent. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

JavaScript
const context = await browser.newContext({
  userAgent:
    "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36",
});

Local debugging with headful mode (experimental)

When developing locally with wrangler dev or vite dev, Chrome runs in headless mode by default. To launch Chrome in visible (headful) mode, set the X_BROWSER_HEADFUL environment variable:

Terminal window
X_BROWSER_HEADFUL=true npx wrangler dev

Or with the Cloudflare Vite plugin:

Terminal window
X_BROWSER_HEADFUL=true npx vite dev

This opens a browser window so you can watch your Playwright automation in real time, making it easier to debug navigation, element selection, and page interactions.

Session management

In order to facilitate browser session management, we have extended the Playwright API with new methods:

List open sessions

playwright.sessions() lists the current running sessions. It will return an output similar to this:

[
  {
    "connectionId": "2a2246fa-e234-4dc1-8433-87e6cee80145",
    "connectionStartTime": 1711621704607,
    "sessionId": "478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc",
    "startTime": 1711621703708
  },
  {
    "sessionId": "565e05fb-4d2a-402b-869b-5b65b1381db7",
    "startTime": 1711621703808
  }
]

Notice that the session 478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc has an active worker connection (connectionId=2a2246fa-e234-4dc1-8433-87e6cee80145), while session 565e05fb-4d2a-402b-869b-5b65b1381db7 is free. While a connection is active, no other workers may connect to that session.

List recent sessions

playwright.history() lists recent sessions, both open and closed. It is useful to get a sense of your current usage.

[
  {
    "closeReason": 2,
    "closeReasonText": "BrowserIdle",
    "endTime": 1711621769485,
    "sessionId": "478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc",
    "startTime": 1711621703708
  },
  {
    "closeReason": 1,
    "closeReasonText": "NormalClosure",
    "endTime": 1711123501771,
    "sessionId": "2be00a21-9fb6-4bb2-9861-8cd48e40e771",
    "startTime": 1711123430918
  }
]

Session 2be00a21-9fb6-4bb2-9861-8cd48e40e771 was closed explicitly with browser.close() by the client, while session 478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc was closed due to reaching the maximum idle time (check limits).

You should also be able to access this information in the dashboard, albeit with a slight delay.

Active limits

playwright.limits() lists your active limits:

{
  "activeSessions": [
    { "id": "478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc" },
    { "id": "565e05fb-4d2a-402b-869b-5b65b1381db7" }
  ],
  "allowedBrowserAcquisitions": 1,
  "maxConcurrentSessions": 2,
  "timeUntilNextAllowedBrowserAcquisition": 0
}
  • activeSessions lists the IDs of the current open sessions.
  • maxConcurrentSessions defines how many browsers can be open at the same time.
  • allowedBrowserAcquisitions specifies if a new browser session can be opened according to the rate limits in place.
  • timeUntilNextAllowedBrowserAcquisition defines the waiting period before a new browser can be launched.

Playwright API

The full Playwright API can be found at the Playwright API documentation.

The following capabilities are not yet fully supported, but we’re actively working on them:

This is not an exhaustive list — expect rapid changes as we work toward broader parity with the original feature set. You can also check latest test results for a granular up to date list of the features that are fully supported.