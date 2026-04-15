Playwright
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it is commonly used to write frontend tests, create screenshots, or crawl pages.
The Workers team forked a version of Playwright ↗ that was modified to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Run.
Our version is open sourced and can be found in Cloudflare's fork of Playwright ↗. The npm package can be installed from npmjs ↗ as @cloudflare/playwright ↗:
npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright
yarn add -D @cloudflare/playwright
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/playwright
bun add -d @cloudflare/playwright
In this example ↗, you will run Playwright tests in a Cloudflare Worker using the todomvc ↗ application.
If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, select Deploy to Cloudflare below.
Make sure you have the browser binding configured in your Wrangler configuration file:
Install the npm package:
npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright
yarn add -D @cloudflare/playwright
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/playwright
bun add -d @cloudflare/playwright
Let's look at some examples of how to use Playwright:
Using browser automation to take screenshots of web pages is a common use case. This script tells the browser to navigate to https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc ↗, create some items, take a screenshot of the page, and return the image in the response.
A Playwright trace is a detailed log of your workflow execution that captures information like user clicks and navigation actions, screenshots of the page, and any console messages generated and used for debugging. Developers can take a
trace.zip file and either open it locally ↗ or upload it to the Playwright Trace Viewer ↗, a GUI tool that helps you explore the data.
Here's an example of a worker generating a trace file:
One of the most common use cases for using Playwright is software testing. Playwright includes test assertion features in its APIs; refer to Assertions ↗ in the Playwright documentation for details. Here's an example of a Worker doing
expect() test assertions of the todomvc ↗ demo page:
Playwright supports storage state ↗ to obtain and persist cookies and other storage data. In this example, you will use storage state to persist cookies and other storage data in Workers KV.
First, ensure you have a KV namespace. You can create a new one with:
Then, add the KV namespace to your Wrangler configuration file:
Now, you can use the storage state to persist cookies and other storage data in KV:
If users omit the
browser.close() statement, the browser instance will stay open, ready to be connected to again and re-used but it will, by default, close automatically after 1 minute of inactivity. Users can optionally extend this idle time up to 10 minutes, by using the
keep_alive option, set in milliseconds:
Using the above, the browser will stay open for up to 10 minutes, even if inactive.
The best way to improve the performance of your Browser Run Worker is to reuse sessions by keeping the browser open after you have finished with it, and connecting to that session each time you have a new request. Playwright handles
browser.close ↗ differently from Puppeteer. In Playwright, if the browser was obtained using a
connect session, the session will disconnect. If the browser was obtained using a
launch session, the session will close.
To specify a custom user agent in Playwright, set it in the options when creating a new browser context with
browser.newContext(). All pages subsequently created from this context will use the new user agent. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.
When developing locally with
wrangler dev or
vite dev, Chrome runs in headless mode by default. To launch Chrome in visible (headful) mode, set the
X_BROWSER_HEADFUL environment variable:
Or with the Cloudflare Vite plugin:
This opens a browser window so you can watch your Playwright automation in real time, making it easier to debug navigation, element selection, and page interactions.
In order to facilitate browser session management, we have extended the Playwright API with new methods:
playwright.sessions() lists the current running sessions. It will return an output similar to this:
Notice that the session
478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc has an active worker connection (
connectionId=2a2246fa-e234-4dc1-8433-87e6cee80145), while session
565e05fb-4d2a-402b-869b-5b65b1381db7 is free. While a connection is active, no other workers may connect to that session.
playwright.history() lists recent sessions, both open and closed. It is useful to get a sense of your current usage.
Session
2be00a21-9fb6-4bb2-9861-8cd48e40e771 was closed explicitly with
browser.close() by the client, while session
478f4d7d-e943-40f6-a414-837d3736a1dc was closed due to reaching the maximum idle time (check limits).
You should also be able to access this information in the dashboard, albeit with a slight delay.
playwright.limits() lists your active limits:
activeSessionslists the IDs of the current open sessions.
maxConcurrentSessionsdefines how many browsers can be open at the same time.
allowedBrowserAcquisitionsspecifies if a new browser session can be opened according to the rate limits in place.
timeUntilNextAllowedBrowserAcquisitiondefines the waiting period before a new browser can be launched.
The full Playwright API can be found at the Playwright API documentation ↗.
The following capabilities are not yet fully supported, but we’re actively working on them:
- Playwright Test ↗ except Assertions ↗
- Components ↗
- Firefox ↗, Android ↗ and Electron ↗, as well as different versions of Chrome
- Videos ↗
This is not an exhaustive list — expect rapid changes as we work toward broader parity with the original feature set. You can also check latest test results ↗ for a granular up to date list of the features that are fully supported.