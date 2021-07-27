API token templates
Below is a table of the currently available API Token Templates and access they grant. You can start creating a token with one of these templates and modify the permissions and resources from there.
|Template Name
|Permission
|Resource
|Edit Zone DNS
|DNS Edit
|Zone
|Read Billing Info
|Read Billing
|Account
|Read Accounts
|Account
|Read Analytics and Logs
|Analytics Read
|Zone
|Logs Read
|Zone
|Edit Cloudflare Workers
|Edit Workers Routes
|Zone
|Edit Workers Scripts
|Account
|Edit Workers KV
|Account
|Read Account Settings
|Account
|Read User Profile
|User
|Edit load balancing configuration
|Edit Load Balancing: Monitors and Pools
|Account
|Edit Load Balancers
|Zone
|WordPress
|Read Analytics
|Zone
|Read Zones
|Zone
|Edit Zone Settings
|Zone
|Read Account Settings
|Account
|Read DNS
|Zone
|Purge Cache
|Zone
|Create Additional Tokens
|Edit API Tokens
|User
|Read all resources
|All Read Permissions
|Account & Zone