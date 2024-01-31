Login and account issues

If you forget the email address associated with your account, contact your Customer Success Manager.

​​ Free, Pro, and Business plans

If you forget the email address associated with your application:

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select Forgot your email?. Enter your domain name. Cloudflare will send an email to the email address associated with your domain name. If you do not receive an email within 20 minutes, check your spam folder. The message will be sent from [email protected] or [email protected] .

This process does not affect your account or share your email address with anyone.

If you still cannot access the email address associated with your Cloudflare account, you may need to move your domain to another account.

Cloudflare requires these steps to prevent account hijacking.

​​ Forgot your password?

If you forget your account password:

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select Forgot your password?. Enter your email address. Cloudflare will send an email to your email address to reset your password. If you do not receive it within 20 minutes, check your spam folder. The message will be sent from [email protected] or [email protected] . Select the password reset link in the email. This link will expire after two hours.

Cloudflare recommends strong passwords. Minimum requirements are: Password must be at least 8 characters.

Password must contain a digit.

Password must contain a special character.

​​ Email verification issues

​​ Change your Cloudflare email address or password

​​ Secure a compromised account

If you observe suspicious activity within your Cloudflare account, secure your account using these steps.

You have several sign-in options for the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link :

Email and password : Enter your email address and password to log in.

: Enter your email address and password to log in. Single sign on (SSO) : Enter your email address (so long as your admin has configured SSO as a sign in option).

: Enter your email address (so long as your admin has as a sign in option). Sign in with Apple : Same Cloudflare account email as Apple ID: You can either sign in with your email and password or sign in with Apple. Different Cloudflare account email as Apple ID: Will create a new Cloudflare account if you sign in with Apple. If you want to log into an existing account, change your email address to match the one used for your Apple ID.

:

If you login to your Cloudflare user account with Single Sign-On (SSO), you will not be able to sign in with Apple.