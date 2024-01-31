Cancel Cloudflare subscriptions
Cancellations are not processed until the end of the billing period, so you can continue using the add-on or subscription until the new billing period begins. To avoid unwanted charges, start the cancellation process before the end of your billing period.
Step 1: Disable the Cloudflare subscription
To disable a subscription:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and website.
Select the feature you want to disable under Active Subscriptions (Free or Pro customers) or Plan Extensions (Enterprise customers).
Follow the instructions to disable the feature. Each feature has a different process which could include toggling a switch, clicking a button, or choosing Disable from a drop-down list.
Step 2: Cancel the subscription in your billing profile
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
Select Manage account > Billing.
Select Subscriptions.
Find the subscription you want to disable and select Cancel.
You will be asked to share feedback with us. Choose all that apply.
Select Confirm to finish.