Manage account members

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails. To manage account members, you must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

​​ Add account members

To add a member to your account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select Invite. Fill out the following information: Invite members : Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).

: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas). Scope : Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.

: Use a variety of fields to adjust the of your roles. Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members. Select Continue to summary. Review the information, then select Invite.

If a user already has an account with Cloudflare and you have an Enterprise account, you can also select Direct Add to add them to your account without sending an email invitation.

​​ Edit member permissions

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select a member record, then select Edit. Update the scope and roles of their permissions. Select Continue to summary. Review the information, then select Update.

​​ Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending. Select Resend invite.

​​ Remove account members

To revoke a member’s access to your account: