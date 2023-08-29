Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Fundamentals
  3. ...
  4. Manage members
  5. Manage

Manage account members

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails.

​​ Add account members

To add a member to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account1.

  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.

  3. Select Invite.

  4. Fill out the following information:

    • Invite members: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).
    • Scope: Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.
    • Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members.

  5. Select Continue to summary.

  6. Review the information, then select Invite.

​​ Edit member permissions

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account2.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record, then select Edit.
  4. Update the scope and roles of their permissions.
  5. Select Continue to summary.
  6. Review the information, then select Update.

​​ Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account3.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending.
  4. Select Resend invite.

​​ Remove account members

To revoke a member’s access to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account4.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Locate an account member and expand their record.
  4. Click Revoke.
  5. Click Yes, revoke access.

  1. To manage account members, you must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address↩︎

  2. To manage account members, you must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address↩︎

  3. To manage account members, you must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address↩︎

  4. To manage account members, you must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address↩︎