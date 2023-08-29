Test speed
Cloudflare offers several tools to test the speed of your website, as well as the speed of your Internet connection.
Test website speed
Using Cloudflare
Once your domain is active on Cloudflare, you can run speed tests within the Cloudflare dashboard.
This speed test will provide information about critical loading times, performance with and without Cloudflare’s proxy, and recommended optimizations.
If you experience any issues, make sure you are not blocking specific user agents.
Using third-party tools
If your domain is not yet active on Cloudflare or you want to measure the before and after improvements of using Cloudflare, Cloudflare recommends using the following third-party tools:
If you use these third-party tools, you should do the following to test website speed:
- Pause Cloudflare to remove performance and caching benefits.
- Run a speed test.
- Unpause Cloudflare.
- Run a speed test1.
- Run a second speed test to get your baseline performance with Cloudflare.
Improve speed
Based on the results of these speed tests, you may want to explore other ways to optimize your site speed using Cloudflare.
Test Internet speed
To test the speed of your home network connection (download, update, packet loss, ping measurements, and more), visit speed.cloudflare.com.