Test speed

Cloudflare offers several tools to test the speed of your website, as well as the speed of your Internet connection.

​​ Test website speed

​​ Using Cloudflare

Once your domain is active on Cloudflare, you can run speed tests within the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

This speed test will provide information about critical loading times, performance with and without Cloudflare’s proxy, and recommended optimizations.

If you experience any issues, make sure you are not blocking specific user agents.

If your domain is not yet active on Cloudflare or you want to measure the before and after improvements of using Cloudflare, Cloudflare recommends using the following third-party tools:

If you use these third-party tools, you should do the following to test website speed:

Pause Cloudflare to remove performance and caching benefits. Run a speed test. Unpause Cloudflare. Run a speed test. Run a second speed test to get your baseline performance with Cloudflare.

​​ Improve speed

Based on the results of these speed tests, you may want to explore other ways to optimize your site speed using Cloudflare. Cloudflare does not consider Time to First Byte (TTFB) the most important measure of page load speed. If you are concerned about a slower TTFB while using Cloudflare, refer to our blog post about Cloudflare and TTFB External link icon Open external link .

​​ Test Internet speed