Create billing profile
After you create a new account, you might want to create your billing profile.
Add primary payment method
A primary payment method is required to process payment for Cloudflare products and services. We value your confidentiality and privacy - Cloudflare does not have access to your bank, credit card, pin, or PayPal account password details.
To add or update your primary payment method,
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing.
Select Payment Info.
If there is no payment method on file, the Payment Method dialog opens automatically. Otherwise, select Manage next to your current payment method and the Payment Method dialog opens.
Enter the required information based on the payment options below:
If paying by credit card:
- Enter all the information required under the Credit Card Details form.
- To add your business information to your invoice, include your Company and VAT/GST Number, if applicable.
If paying by PayPal (will charge your credit card if you do not have enough funds in your PayPal account):
- Select the PayPal logo on the upper right.
- Follow the online instructions until PayPal returns you to Cloudflare Payment Method dialog where you can continue with your set-up.
- Verify that your PayPal username now appears next to the PayPal logo.
- Add your account contact information as well as Company and VAT/GST Number, if applicable.
Review the payment method and contact information to ensure it is accurate.
To finish, select Confirm.
Ensure your new payment method now appears in the Payment Method section.
Enterprise customers must email [email protected] with the last four digits of the credit card and its expiration date.
Add backup payment method
A backup payment method is used if the primary payment method fails. To add a backup payment method:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to Manage account > Billing.
- Select Payment Info.
- In the Payment Method card, select Manage.
- In the Backup card, select Add to enter a backup payment method.
- Enter the required information based on your preferred payment method (credit card or PayPal) and select Confirm.
- If you would like to make the backup payment method the primary method, select Make primary payment method in the Backup card.
Set up billing notifications
If you have a usage-based product like Rate Limiting or Load Balancing, set up Billing notifications to monitor usage and avoid surprises on your bill.
These notifications do not set a cap on usage, but rather alert you when your usage might be reaching a threshold.
To set up billable usage notifications:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Notifications.
- Select Add.
- On the Billing notification, click Select.
- Enter a name and description.
- Select a Product. This value affects the usage threshold specified in the next step.
- Enter a usage threshold.
- Add a Notification email.
- Select Create.
To disable, edit, or delete this notification, return to Notifications and find your notification.
Enable email invoices
To receive invoices via email — which are sent when you add or remove subscriptions from your account — you can opt-in within the Billing section of the Cloudflare dashboard. Once enabled, you will receive invoices via email:
- Within one business day of initial setup.
- Every month at the end of your billing period.
- Within one business day for all new purchases.
To enable Cloudflare invoice emails:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Billing.
- Go to Invoices & Documents.
- For Billing email preference, switch the value to On. You will receive an invoice via billing email address on file within one business day.