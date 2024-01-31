Create billing profile

A primary payment method is required to process payment for Cloudflare products and services. We value your confidentiality and privacy - Cloudflare does not have access to your bank, credit card, pin, or PayPal account password details. Customers in the Enterprise plan External link icon Open external link have additional payment options such as wire and ACH as well as yearly or quarterly billing.

To add or update your primary payment method,

To add or update your primary payment method,

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing. Select Payment Info. If there is no payment method on file, the Payment Method dialog opens automatically. Otherwise, select Manage next to your current payment method and the Payment Method dialog opens. Enter the required information based on the payment options below: If paying by credit card: Enter all the information required under the Credit Card Details form. To add your business information to your invoice, include your Company and VAT/GST Number, if applicable.

If paying by PayPal (will charge your credit card if you do not have enough funds in your PayPal account): Select the PayPal logo on the upper right. Follow the online instructions until PayPal returns you to Cloudflare Payment Method dialog where you can continue with your set-up. Verify that your PayPal username now appears next to the PayPal logo . Add your account contact information as well as Company and VAT/GST Number , if applicable.



Because some countries charge tax goods and services on personal accounts, you may be asked to indicate whether your Cloudflare account is personal or business to determine tax eligibility.

Review the payment method and contact information to ensure it is accurate. To finish, select Confirm.

Ensure your new payment method now appears in the Payment Method section.

Enterprise customers must email [email protected] with the last four digits of the credit card and its expiration date.