Secure your application
Learning path
Learn more about the tools Cloudflare offers to protect your website against malicious traffic and bad actors.
Concepts
~30 mins
Learn the fundamentals of website security.
Feel free to skip if you have a technical background.
Account security
~15 mins
Make sure your Cloudflare account is protected from takeover or compromise
General security — Minimal setup
~1 hour
Take a few simple steps to make sure your application is protected from a broad array of threats.
Contains 5 units
Customize Web Application Firewall (WAF)
~2 hours
Use a variety of rules to customize the behavior of your application’s firewall. This step may require detailed analysis of your application traffic.
Contains 6 units
Customize other security settings
~2 hours
Update various settings to further refine how your application processes incoming traffic. This step may require detailed analysis of your application traffic.
Contains 9 units
Explore dedicated security products
~30 mins
Cloudflare offers several dedicated products to increase the security of your website and underlying infrastructure.
Contains 5 units
Next steps
~30 mins