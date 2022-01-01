Secure your application

Our Security Center scans your application to identify potential security risks and provide recommended next steps.

For customers on a Pro plan or higher, specify a list of IP addresses, CIDR ranges, or networks that are allowed to access a particular domain, subdomain, or URL.

Block or challenge specific requests based on the associated user agent value.

Define rate limits for requests matching an expression and the action to perform when those rate limits are reached.

Skip the execution of WAF Managed Rulesets or some of their rules.

I’m Under Attack Mode performs additional security checks to help mitigate Layer 7 DDoS attacks. This feature should be used as a last resort when your application is under attack.

Browser Integrity Check evaluates incoming HTTP headers based on known threats — such as requests with a missing or non-standard user agent — and present a challenge page if needed.

Reduce the number of challenges presented to visitors using the Privacy Pass browser extension.

Specify the length of time that a visitor can access your website after completing a security challenge.

Explore dedicated security products ~30 mins