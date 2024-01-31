Provide edit access to Cloudflare Support
Occasionally, you may want to allow edit access to your account for Cloudflare Support. A typical use case might be migrating a complex or sensitive domain over to Cloudflare.
By default, Cloudflare Support does not have edit access to your account.
To enable editing access by Cloudflare Support:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator).
- Go to Manage Account > Configurations.
- For Editing Permission, switch the toggle to On.
- Select a duration.
- Click Approve.