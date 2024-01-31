Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Fundamentals
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. Account security
  6. Allow Cloudflare access

Provide edit access to Cloudflare Support

Occasionally, you may want to allow edit access to your account for Cloudflare Support. A typical use case might be migrating a complex or sensitive domain over to Cloudflare.

By default, Cloudflare Support does not have edit access to your account.

To enable editing access by Cloudflare Support:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator).
  2. Go to Manage Account > Configurations.
  3. For Editing Permission, switch the toggle to On.
  4. Select a duration.
  5. Click Approve.