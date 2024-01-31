Change password or email
Change password
To change your Cloudflare password:
- Go to your Profile.
- Select your account.
- Select Authentication.
- On Password, select Change.
- Change your password and select Save.
For added account security, consider changing your API tokens as well.
Change email address
To change the email address associated with your Cloudflare account:
- Go to your Profile.
- Select your account.
- In the Email Address panel, select Change Email Address.
- In the dialog, enter your new email address in New email and Confirm email.
- Enter your current password.
- Select Save.