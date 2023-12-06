Recovering from a hacked site

If your website has been hacked recently, review the recommended steps below to recover a hacked website and prevent future hacks.

​​ Recovering from an attack

To recover from an attack, reach out to your hosting provider to request:

Details about the hack, including how they believe the site was hacked.

That your hosting provider remove any malicious content placed on your website.

Once the hack has been resolved, you should resolve site warnings in Google Webmaster Tools External link icon Open external link and resubmit your site for Google’s review.

​​ Preventing and mitigating the risks of a future hack

To prevent the risk of a hacked site: