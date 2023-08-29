Cloudflare Docs
Account members

With every Cloudflare plan, you can add multiple members to your account and assign them a variety of roles.

​​ Resources

  • Manage: Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails.
  • Roles: Whenever you add a new member to your account, you can assign specific roles to these users.
  • Role scopes: When you assign domain specific roles to account members, you can scope these roles to apply to all domains or various combinations of included and excluded domains.