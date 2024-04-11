Why Cloudflare offers a free plan

At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better Internet. We believe the web should be open and free, and that all websites and web users, no matter how small, should be safe, secure, and fast. Cloudflare always has and always will offer a generous free plan for many reasons.

We work hard to minimize the cost of running our network so we can offer huge value in our Free plan. On top of this, protecting more sites means we get better data about the types of attacks on our network so we can offer better security and protection for all.