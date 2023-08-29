Role scopes
When you assign domain specific roles to account members, you can scope these roles to apply to all domains or various combinations of included and excluded domains.
Choose role scopes
You choose the scope of a role when you add a member to your account.
All domains
If you want the member to have a role that applies to all domains within your account, use the following combination of fields.
|Field
|Value
|Operator
|Include
|Type
|All domains
Excluding specific domains
If you want the member to have roles associated with most domains, but not one or two specific, more restricted domains, use the following combination of fields.
|Field
|Value
|Operator
|Include
|Type
|All domains
|Field
|Value
|Operator
|Exclude
|Type
|A specific domain
|Name
example.com
Domain groups
If you want a member with access to a group of specific domains, you can also create a Domain Group.
Create group
To create a domain group:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account (you must be logged in as a Super Administrator and have a verified email address).
Go to Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.
For Domain Group Manager, select Create.
Create your domain group:
- Select the domains to include.
- Add a Name.
- Select Create.
You can also edit and delete these groups as needed.
Use group
To assign a member permissions to a domain group, use the following combination of fields:
|Field
|Value
|Operator
|Include
|Type
|Domain Group
|Name
|Example Group