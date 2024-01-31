Update billing information
To avoid potential disruptions in your Cloudflare services, make sure your billing information is current and accurate. It is also important to understand how Cloudflare plans and add-ons are priced.
If Cloudflare is unable to process your payment, review Troubleshooting failed payments.
Access payment methods
To access your current payment methods (primary and backup):
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
Select Manage account > Billing.
Select Payment Info.
Add or update payment methods
A primary payment method is required to process payment for Cloudflare products and services. We value your confidentiality and privacy - Cloudflare does not have access to your bank, credit card, pin, or PayPal account password details.
To add or update your primary payment method,
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing.
Select Payment Info.
If there is no payment method on file, the Payment Method dialog opens automatically. Otherwise, select Manage next to your current payment method and the Payment Method dialog opens.
Enter the required information based on the payment options below:
If paying by credit card:
- Enter all the information required under the Credit Card Details form.
- To add your business information to your invoice, include your Company and VAT/GST Number, if applicable.
If paying by PayPal (will charge your credit card if you do not have enough funds in your PayPal account):
- Select the PayPal logo on the upper right.
- Follow the online instructions until PayPal returns you to Cloudflare Payment Method dialog where you can continue with your set-up.
- Verify that your PayPal username now appears next to the PayPal logo.
- Add your account contact information as well as Company and VAT/GST Number, if applicable.
Review the payment method and contact information to ensure it is accurate.
To finish, select Confirm.
Ensure your new payment method now appears in the Payment Method section.
Enterprise customers must email [email protected] with the last four digits of the credit card and its expiration date.
Payment options
Enterprise customers can submit payments via the following payment options:
ACH
(preferred method)
- Bank: Citibank, One Penn’s Way, New Castle, DE 19720 USA
- Account name: CLOUDFLARE INC
- Account number: 31460181
- ABA/Routing number: 031100209
Wire transfer
- Bank: Citibank, One Penn’s Way, New Castle, DE 19720 USA
- Account name: CLOUDFLARE INC
- Account number: 31460181
- ABA/Routing number: 031100209
- SWIFT: CITIUS33
PayPal
Log in to your PayPal account and send your payment to [email protected]. The payment must include the invoice number and customer name.
International payments
- Bank: Citibank, One Penn’s Way, New Castle, DE 19720 USA
- Account name: CLOUDFLARE INC
- Account number: 31460181
- SWIFT: CITIUS33
Delete your current payment method
Before removing your payment method from file, you must cancel all Cloudflare paid services.
To delete your current payment method:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing.
Select Payment Info.
In the Payment Method card, select Manage.
Next to your current payment method, select Delete.
Select Confirm to finish.
Update your billing address
The billing address is associated with your payment method and is used to calculate your sales tax. If you need to update your billing address, you must also enter you payment method. The process for updating your billing address depends on the payment method.
If paying by credit card:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
On the left sidebar, select Manage account > Billing.
Select Edit in the Billing Address card and input your information.
Review the suggested address in the pop-up window. If the information is correct, select Confirm.
If paying by PayPal, refer to PayPal’s billing address documentation.
Update billing email address
Your billing email address is particularly important if you have opted into email invoices.
To update your billing email address:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Billing.
- Go to Invoices & Documents.
- For Billing email preference, select Change email address.
- Enter and confirm your new email and select Save.